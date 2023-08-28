Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

But with a nine-game unbeaten run (6W-0L-3D) since Messi joined in mid-July, plus his 11g/6a in nine games across all competitions, anything seems possible.

Inter Miami still face long odds of climbing the Eastern Conference table into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field, afforded little room for error in the sprint to Decision Day (Oct. 21) due to their pre-Messi form.

Some brass-tax notes: Miami have 11 games to make up an 11-point gap and vault above the playoff line (ninth place). A win over Nashville would keep them in 14th place, but the pressure on teams above them would increase.

Yes, Miami’s season might already be considered a resounding success – their Leagues Cup crown, 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot and upcoming US Open Cup Final (hosting Sept. 27 against Houston Dynamo FC ) are all a testament to that. But the new-look Herons will hope this magical summer run continues deep into the fall, potentially going from the MLS basement to playoff contenders.

Now, the question becomes whether head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino should start the Argentine megastar or bring him off the bench in their 10th game in 41 days of this new era. Amid travel and fixture congestion, it’s a delicate needle for the Herons’ manager to thread – resting the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion or going full-throttle, all in pursuit of postseason hopes.

Messi made his MLS regular-season debut last Saturday, subbing on at the 60-minute mark in a 2-0 win at the New York Red Bulls . The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner provided another highlight-reel moment, scoring a stunning team goal that involved combinations with ex-FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , as well as budding homegrown star Benjamin Cremaschi .

4-0 loss at Atlanta United Record: 11W-9L-5D, 38 points

11W-9L-5D, 38 points Standings: 7th in Eastern Conference

Nashville laid an egg last Saturday upon returning to MLS regular-season action, suffering a 4-0 defeat at Atlanta United that came without star center back Walker Zimmerman (lower-body injury). They were limited to just one shot on goal in what amounted to DP striker Sam Surridge’s MLS debut.

Seeking a rebound, head coach Gary Smith might return to the blueprint they nearly executed to perfection in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19. They were arguably the better team in the 1-1 draw at GEODIS Park, only losing in an 11-round penalty shootout after a Messi golazo and goalkeeper Drake Callender’s heroics.

Despite their inspiring Leagues Cup run, the reality is Nashville have lost six of their last seven games in MLS play when stretching back to late June (before the midsummer break). And while their playoff hopes likely aren’t in doubt, home-field advantage at GEODIS Park certainly is.