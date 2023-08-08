Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami CF hope Lionel Messi ’s sensational start to life in MLS continues Friday evening when the club hosts Charlotte FC for a spot in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals.

Like past knockout phases, this single-elimination match goes straight to penalty kicks if a draw persists through regulation time. And the tournament stakes are weighty, with the trophy, one of three 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spots, prize money and bragging rights all up for grabs.

This quarterfinal winner will meet either Liga MX side Querétaro FC or a to-be-determined MLS club come Aug. 15. After the semifinals, squads advance to either the final or third-place match on Aug. 19.

Messi has delivered and more to begin his Inter Miami career, tallying seven goals and three assists in four matches to lead the Leagues Cup Golden Boot race. Two world-class free kicks – first in the group stage vs. Cruz Azul, then in the Round of 16 vs. FC Dallas – are the standout highlights, going social-media viral as a worldwide audience tunes into MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Messi, chasing an eighth Ballon d’Or title, is showing no signs of slowing down after having won the World Cup last December. And this tournament run may end with him raising a world-record 44th trophy, building off his illustrious career previously forged for club (FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain) and country (Argentina).

Inter Miami, returning home, are similarly benefitting from the legendary duo of midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba joining manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino's new-look squad last month. But lower-profile names are also raising their level in key moments, most recently homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, all while the club's U22 Initiative trio of attacker Facundo Farías, midfielder Diego Gómez and center back Tomás Avilés gets caught up to speed.