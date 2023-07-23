Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi , four days after his stunning Inter Miami CF debut, returns to action Tuesday night when his new MLS team hosts Atlanta United looking to secure a 2023 Leagues Cup knockout spot.

Messi delivered a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul in his first-ever Inter Miami match, an iconic free kick in the 94th minute that's since gone viral on social media and brought worldwide attention to MLS. It was a stunning moment from the Argentine superstar and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose midsummer arrival to South Beach is just getting going.

Now, the question is what follow-up act Messi has in store – and if head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino hands their No. 10 a start. Messi subbed on in the 54th minute last Saturday and is working towards full fitness. But he doesn't need the full 90 to impact a match, delivering another highlight-reel moment with his magical left foot.

A similar minutes-load conversation surrounds new Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, the second of three FC Barcelona legends who have joined the club in recent days – the other being fellow Spain national team all-time great Jordi Alba. Busquets entered the Cruz Azul match alongside Messi and showed his elite passing/tactical vision, while Alba's debut still awaits following the birth of his child.