Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Fresh off representing Argentina in 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi resumes his Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs pursuit Saturday evening when Inter Miami CF visit Atlanta United.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, September 16 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Messi and Inter Miami have already gotten the better of Atlanta, cruising to a 4-0 Leagues Cup group-stage win in late July. That was the early days of the Herons’ incredible summertime turnaround, which has reached 12 unbeaten (8W-0L-4D in regulation) across all competitions and seen Messi tally 11g/8a in 11 matches.
Does more Messi magic await in Matchday 32? Nearly 70,000 fans are expected to attend Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see what the GOAT’s next chapter has in store.
- Previous: 3-2 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Record: 8W-14L-4D, 28 points
- Standings: 14th in Eastern Conference
Miami made a statement in last weekend’s abbreviated Matchday 31 slate, earning a 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City while Messi and seven others were away on international duty. Leonardo Campana (2g/0a) and Facundo Farías (1g/1a) stepped up, affirming this new-look squad has depth and remains must-watch material.
Now, the Eastern Conference gap is narrowed to six points with eight games to go and playoff dreams remain afloat – possibly ascending to 11th place with a win at Atlanta (ninth place is the cut-off). What once seemed too large a gap to close now looks realistic, powered by the collective introduction of Messi, ex-FC Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and U22 Initiative signings Farías, Diego Gómez and Tomás Avilés.
As the spotlight returns to Messi, head coach Tata Martino has a playing-time decision to make. Will Messi go the full 90 or see a limited role after fatigue cut short last week's World Cup qualifier vs. Ecuador, when another stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win? Notably, Messi was held out of La Albiceleste's matchday squad for Tuesday's test vs. Bolivia to afford him rest – and spare him playing in La Paz's notorious altitude.
- Previous: 2-2 draw at FC Dallas
- Record: 11W-8L-9D, 42 points
- Standings: 6th in Eastern Conference
Atlanta's offense has soared after their Leagues Cup exit, boosted by the arrival of wingers Saba Lobzhanidze and Xande Silva, while striker Jamal Thiaré is now in market and training. Rounding out the Five Stripes' summertime additions, midfielder Tristan Muyumba has brought a steadying presence and allowed centerpieces like Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis to thrive.
Now, the Five Stripes will look to hand Messi & Co. their first loss since the league transformed upon his mid-July debut. They'll need their at-times-leaky defense (co-Eastern Conference high 43 goals allowed) to patch things up, with Luis Abram and Miles Robinson striking up their center-back partnership after September international duty.
Big picture, Atlanta are welcoming club legend Josef Martínez back to the Benz for the first time, as well as Martino. Will that emotional reunion end with a historic win or a reminder of the club's hot-and-cold form?