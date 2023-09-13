Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Does more Messi magic await in Matchday 32? Nearly 70,000 fans are expected to attend Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see what the GOAT’s next chapter has in store.

Messi and Inter Miami have already gotten the better of Atlanta, cruising to a 4-0 Leagues Cup group-stage win in late July. That was the early days of the Herons’ incredible summertime turnaround, which has reached 12 unbeaten (8W-0L-4D in regulation) across all competitions and seen Messi tally 11g/8a in 11 matches.

3-2 win vs. Sporting Kansas City Record: 8W-14L-4D, 28 points

8W-14L-4D, 28 points Standings: 14th in Eastern Conference

Miami made a statement in last weekend’s abbreviated Matchday 31 slate, earning a 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City while Messi and seven others were away on international duty. Leonardo Campana (2g/0a) and Facundo Farías (1g/1a) stepped up, affirming this new-look squad has depth and remains must-watch material.

Now, the Eastern Conference gap is narrowed to six points with eight games to go and playoff dreams remain afloat – possibly ascending to 11th place with a win at Atlanta (ninth place is the cut-off). What once seemed too large a gap to close now looks realistic, powered by the collective introduction of Messi, ex-FC Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and U22 Initiative signings Farías, Diego Gómez and Tomás Avilés.