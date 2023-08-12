Matchday

Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await

Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi wasn't going to let Friday night's Leagues Cup quarterfinal match end without finding his way onto the scoresheet.

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward capped a 4-0 rout of Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium, sending his new team into the semifinals of the revamped tournament between MLS and Liga MX teams.

Picked out by striker Leo Campana, Messi made no mistake with a comfortable left-footed finish in the 86th minute – following up a Josef Martínez penalty kick (12'), Robert Taylor tally (32') and an Adilson Malanda own goal (78').

Messi, with eight goals in Leagues Cup, now stands alone as the competition's Golden Boot leader. He's also scored in all five games since his Hollywood-esque debut on July 21.

Messi's transcendent impact has Miami two wins away from their first-ever trophy. The Herons await an Aug. 15 semifinal at the Philadelphia Union, with the winner advancing to the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19.

Inter Miami could also progress into the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the top three Leagues Cup finishers reaching that continental competition.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Leagues Cup

Related Stories

Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
Leagues Cup: Who will meet in the semifinals?
Philadelphia Union "won't be scared": Leagues Cup semifinal vs. Messi secured

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration

Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration
Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await

Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await
Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
Lionel Messi! GOLAZO sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Lionel Messi! GOLAZO sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores for fourth straight game

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores for fourth straight game
More News
Video
Video
Miami continue Leagues Cup dream | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:44

Miami continue Leagues Cup dream | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
2:56

Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
3:36

More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
2:19

WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.