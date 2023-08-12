Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await

Lionel Messi wasn't going to let Friday night's Leagues Cup quarterfinal match end without finding his way onto the scoresheet.

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward capped a 4-0 rout of Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium, sending his new team into the semifinals of the revamped tournament between MLS and Liga MX teams.

Picked out by striker Leo Campana, Messi made no mistake with a comfortable left-footed finish in the 86th minute – following up a Josef Martínez penalty kick (12'), Robert Taylor tally (32') and an Adilson Malanda own goal (78').

Messi, with eight goals in Leagues Cup, now stands alone as the competition's Golden Boot leader. He's also scored in all five games since his Hollywood-esque debut on July 21.

Messi's transcendent impact has Miami two wins away from their first-ever trophy. The Herons await an Aug. 15 semifinal at the Philadelphia Union, with the winner advancing to the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19.