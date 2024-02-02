Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team: How to watch MLS preseason friendly

Head coach Tata Martino's squad is coming off back-to-back matches in Saudi Arabia, further laying the groundwork for their Feb. 21 opener vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) – a match that begins the 2024 MLS campaign.

Inter Miami are yet to win on their global preseason tour, going 0W-3L-1D while being outscored 11-3. That wasn't part of the plan, nor was a long-term ACL injury to Facundo Farías or sports hernia surgery for Benjamin Cremaschi.

Then again, preseason is seldom about results and the Herons' fortunes could quickly change as the pieces come together. Case in point: Will new center back Nicolás Freire steady the defense? Can Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez find their goalscoring touch? What about Sergio Busquets' ideal midfield partners? Or even the right formation and lineup?