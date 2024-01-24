Matchday

Inter Miami traveling roster: Who joins Messi & Suárez for preseason in Asia?

Inter Miami - Big Four

© Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF have announced their traveling roster for four preseason games in Asia, highlighted by their big four of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

All games will be viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Inter Miami: Preseason games in Asia
Date
Opponent
Watch
Where
Jan. 29 at 1 pm ET
Al Hilal SFC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 1 at 1 pm ET
Al Nassr FC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 4 at 3 am ET
Hong Kong Team
Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)
Feb. 7 at 5 am ET
Vissel Kobe
Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)

Goalkeepers

  • Drake Callender
  • CJ dos Santos
  • Cole Jensen

Defenders

  • Jordi Alba
  • Noah Allen
  • Tomás Avilés
  • Israel Boatwright
  • Nicolás Freire
  • Tyler Hall
  • Sergii Kryvtsov
  • Christopher McVey
  • Ryan Sailor
  • DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielders

  • Yannick Bright (2024 MLS SuperDraft pick)
  • Sergio Busquets
  • Gregore
  • Julian Gressel
  • Robbie Robinson
  • David Ruíz
  • Lawson Sunderland
  • Robert Taylor

Forwards

  • Shanyder Borgelin
  • Leonardo Campana
  • Lionel Messi
  • Luis Suárez
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup
Cucho Hernández chases Columbus Crew glory: "I'll fight to win everything"
Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches
Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.