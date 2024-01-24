Inter Miami traveling roster: Who joins Messi & Suárez for preseason in Asia?

Inter Miami CF have announced their traveling roster for four preseason games in Asia, highlighted by their big four of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
All games will be viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Inter Miami: Preseason games in Asia
Date
Opponent
Watch
Where
Jan. 29 at 1 pm ET
Al Hilal SFC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 1 at 1 pm ET
Al Nassr FC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 4 at 3 am ET
Hong Kong Team
Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)
Feb. 7 at 5 am ET
Vissel Kobe
Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)
Goalkeepers
- Drake Callender
- CJ dos Santos
- Cole Jensen
Defenders
- Jordi Alba
- Noah Allen
- Tomás Avilés
- Israel Boatwright
- Nicolás Freire
- Tyler Hall
- Sergii Kryvtsov
- Christopher McVey
- Ryan Sailor
- DeAndre Yedlin
Midfielders
- Yannick Bright (2024 MLS SuperDraft pick)
- Sergio Busquets
- Gregore
- Julian Gressel
- Robbie Robinson
- David Ruíz
- Lawson Sunderland
- Robert Taylor
Forwards
- Shanyder Borgelin
- Leonardo Campana
- Lionel Messi
- Luis Suárez