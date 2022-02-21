Brazil star Neymar: I'd love to play in MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain

He currently plays alongside fellow global icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on a Paris Saint-Germain side chasing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

That’s the short-term goal for Neymar. A long-term goal? Competing in Major League Soccer.

The Brazilian international, who is under contract at Ligue 1's PSG through June 2025, said on a podcast he’s more keen to play in MLS than return to his native Brazil.

“I don’t know, I have some doubts about that. I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again,” Neymar said. “I’d love to play in the U.S. actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.”

When pressed further, Neymar cited a shorter season in MLS than in Europe, which would allow him more vacation time and elongate his career. However, with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, teams can play for upwards of 10 months.