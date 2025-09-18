Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

MLSsoccer staff

This weekend during Matchday 35:

  • Seven teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • Four teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Columbus win vs. Toronto AND New York lose/draw at Montréal or…
  2. Columbus draw vs. Toronto AND New York lose at Montréal
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win/draw vs. Salt Lake or…
  2. San Jose lose/draw vs. St. Louis
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Miami will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Miami win vs. D.C. AND New York lose/draw at Montréal or…
  2. Miami draw vs. D.C. AND New York lose at Montréal
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Nashville win at Orlando or…
  2. New York lose/draw at Montréal
New York City Football Club logo
New York City Football Club

New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York City win vs. Charlotte or…
  2. New York lose/draw at Montréal
Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win vs. Nashville AND New York lose/draw at Montréal
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win at Austin or…
  2. Seattle draw at Austin AND Colorado lose at Dallas AND Salt Lake lose/draw at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. St. Louis
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. LA lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or…
  2. San Jose win vs. St. Louis or…
  3. Dallas win vs. Colorado or…
  4. Salt Lake win at LAFC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. New England lose/draw at Philadelphia or…
  2. Chicago win at Minnesota
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Kansas City lose/draw vs. Vancouver AND San Jose win vs. St. Louis or…
  2. Kansas City lose/draw vs. Vancouver AND Salt Lake win at LAFC or…
  3. Kansas City loss vs. Vancouver AND Dallas win vs. Colorado
St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. St. Louis lose/draw at San Jose or…
  2. Salt Lake win at LAFC
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

