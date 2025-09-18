Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 35:
- Seven teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- Four teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Columbus win vs. Toronto AND New York lose/draw at Montréal or…
- Columbus draw vs. Toronto AND New York lose at Montréal
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win/draw vs. Salt Lake or…
- San Jose lose/draw vs. St. Louis
Miami will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Miami win vs. D.C. AND New York lose/draw at Montréal or…
- Miami draw vs. D.C. AND New York lose at Montréal
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win at Orlando or…
- New York lose/draw at Montréal
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York City win vs. Charlotte or…
- New York lose/draw at Montréal
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win vs. Nashville AND New York lose/draw at Montréal
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win at Austin or…
- Seattle draw at Austin AND Colorado lose at Dallas AND Salt Lake lose/draw at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. St. Louis
LA will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- LA lose/draw vs. Cincinnati or…
- San Jose win vs. St. Louis or…
- Dallas win vs. Colorado or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC
New England will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- New England lose/draw at Philadelphia or…
- Chicago win at Minnesota
Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Kansas City lose/draw vs. Vancouver AND San Jose win vs. St. Louis or…
- Kansas City lose/draw vs. Vancouver AND Salt Lake win at LAFC or…
- Kansas City loss vs. Vancouver AND Dallas win vs. Colorado
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- St. Louis lose/draw at San Jose or…
- Salt Lake win at LAFC