Maxi Moralez fined after New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after the Conference Semifinal round of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Moralez fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy following the conclusion of New York City FC’s match against the New York Red Bulls on November 23.
Mass Confrontation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and Orlando City SC in violation of the league’s Mass Confrontation Policy in the 33rd minute of their match on November 23.
Atlanta has violated the policy for the second time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and interim head coach Rob Valentino. Orlando has violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Oscar Pareja.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta United defender Luis Abram and midfielders Bartosz Slisz and Saba Lobjanidze and Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and midfielders César Araújo, Wilder Cartagena, and Martín Ojeda will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Harvey fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC defender Carlos Harvey an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 45th minute of Minnesota’s match against the LA Galaxy on November 24.
Diaz fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC defender Jefferson Diaz an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 82nd minute of Minnesota’s match against the LA Galaxy on November 24.