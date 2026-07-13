Matt Turner re-joins New England Revolution from Lyon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have extended goalkeeper Matt Turner's loan from French Ligue 1 side Lyon, the club announced Monday.

The US international's new loan lasts through December 2026, with an option to extend the loan through December 2027, at which point the Revolution have a purchase option.

He was previously on loan from Lyon from August 2025 through June 2026.

“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come,” said general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.