Matt Turner re-joins New England Revolution from Lyon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have extended goalkeeper Matt Turner's loan from French Ligue 1 side Lyon, the club announced Monday.
The US international's new loan lasts through December 2026, with an option to extend the loan through December 2027, at which point the Revolution have a purchase option.
He was previously on loan from Lyon from August 2025 through June 2026.
“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come,” said general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.
“Matt’s performances on the pitch here in MLS or on the world stage with the US men’s national team speak for themselves. We firmly believe that Matt will continue to be the gold standard for MLS goalkeepers as he builds on his already impressive legacy with the Revolution.”
The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has played in 135 games (all competitions) for New England across two stints.
He also spent 2016-22 with the Revs, rising from college soccer to a reported $6 million transfer to English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC.
Internationally, Turner has 55 caps for the USMNT. He was their starter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the 2026 World Cup team.
New England are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points. They return to MLS action on July 22 against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker