Matchday 8: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

We've got an action-packed slate this weekend: Saturday will feature nearly 10 hours of uninterrupted soccer, while Sunday's tripleheader includes away matches for the final two undefeated teams in MLS.

Can the San Jose Earthquakes build on last week's historic win? Will Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire FC earn their biggest result yet? Are the Columbus Crew the best team in the league?

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Saturday, 10:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

It couldn't have gone much better for San Jose last weekend, as Bruce Arena's side pummeled D.C. United, 6-1, on the anniversary of the league's inaugural match. That result gives the Quakes a much-needed confidence boost, jumping back into the win column after a four-match winless streak.

San Jose made waves in the offseason when they retooled their attack by signing two of MLS's most prolific goalscorers in Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez. As they've gone, so have the Quakes. The pair have netted eight of San Jose's league-high 15 goals, and both scored in last weekend's thumping of D.C. Martínez especially turned back the clock, notching his MLS-record seventh hat trick to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Now, it's onto a matchup with in-state rivals LAFC, who are still searching for a marquee league victory to kick their season into high gear. A popular preseason pick for MLS Cup contention, the Black & Gold have struggled to consistently string together results. They've lost six of eight across all competitions, and recently suffered a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal exit against Inter Miami.