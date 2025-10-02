Matchday 38: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Just two matchdays remain before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, meaning there's plenty to play for during Matchday 38.
The Philadelphia Union can wrap up the Supporters' Shield race when they host New York City FC.
Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers square off in a match with major playoff seeding implications.
LAFC look to maintain their scorching form and climb the Western Conference table when Atlanta United come to town for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
There's palpable excitement around the Union, who are one win away from clinching the club's second-ever Supporters' Shield title. Just one year removed from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the club has done a full 180.
In head coach Bradley Carnell's first season, the Union have collected 63 points and boast the league's top defense (MLS-low 33 goals). They're also winners of four of their last five, including a 6-0 dismantling of D.C. United last Saturday.
Outside of their spectacular backline, Philly have gotten a team-high 16 goals from All-Star striker Tai Baribo, with Bruno Damiani, Mikael Uhre, Indiana Vassilev and summer addition Milan Iloski contributing in a big way.
Will this be the weekend when the Union lift their second-ever trophy?
The team standing in the way of Philly claiming the Supporters' Shield? NYCFC.
The Cityzens have enjoyed a successful campaign under head coach Pascal Jansen, which included completing a Hudson River Derby double with a 3-2 win at rivals New York Red Bulls last week, a result that helped push RBNY out of the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
Currently third in the Eastern Conference (56 points), NYCFC hope to hold onto a top-four spot and the home-field advantage it provides in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fifth-place Charlotte FC are lurking just three points back with two games to play, meaning NYCFC need this win nearly as much as the Union.
Since NYCFC joined the league in 2014, the two sides have met 25 times. They've drawn just two of those meetings. In a match of so much importance, anticipate both teams to battle for all three points.
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
MLS rivalries don't come much more heated than Seattle vs. Portland. And with both clubs jostling for playoff positioning in the West, expect no different at Lumen Field.
Seattle are currently hanging onto fifth in the West (46 points), but have struggled since winning Leagues Cup in late August. They've yet to win since that monumental victory over Inter Miami CF (0W-2L-2D), most recently playing to a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC that sealed this year's Cascadia Cup.
Although they've watched their grasp on a top-four spot slip away, a win over Portland would go a long way towards helping the Sounders distance themselves from Austin FC and the Timbers. They're boosted by the return of DP midfielder Albert Rusnák, who tallied 1g/1a in their previous match.
Meanwhile, Portland have won only once in their last eight MLS matches. They've dropped to seventh in the West (44 points), but can still surpass their arch-rivals.
Not only would a victory see them leapfrog Seattle on points, but it would secure their playoff place. A draw would get the job done, too.
Lifting the Timbers, summer signing Kristoffer Velde has impressed in recent weeks. He has an assist in two of their last four matches, including a lovely chipped helper in last weekend's 2-2 draw with FC Dallas.
Bragging rights aside, there's plenty on the line for both clubs Saturday night. Expect fireworks.
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
The Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min show rolls into Sunday Night Soccer this weekend. There's been no hotter duo in MLS since Son's arrival stateside, with the pair remarkably scoring all 17 of LAFC's last 17 goals - a new league record.
Their incredible run of form has pushed Bouanga (23g/8a) one goal behind Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Lionel Messi, while Son has already emerged as the Black & Gold's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in as many matches.
More importantly, Sunday's match presents a golden opportunity to help LAFC continue their push up the Western Conference standings.
Owning at least a game in hand on all three squads in front of them, there's still an outside shot that the Black & Gold can top the West when it's all said and done on Decision Day. A victory is a must to keep their chances at a No. 1 seed alive.
It's been a frustrating 2025 campaign for the Five Stripes; despite a big offseason full of marquee signings, they've struggled on both sides of the ball. Ronny Deila's side has allowed 57 goals and scored just 37, to go along with a league-low five wins.
With three matches remaining, Atlanta are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They're looking to stay above LA Galaxy and D.C. United for last place in the overall table.
It's desperation time for Atlanta, who will hope to slow down one of the league's most in-form sides. To do so, Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk will need to step up.