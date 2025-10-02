Matchday 38: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Just two matchdays remain before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, meaning there's plenty to play for during Matchday 38.

LAFC look to maintain their scorching form and climb the Western Conference table when Atlanta United come to town for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

The Philadelphia Union can wrap up the Supporters' Shield race when they host New York City FC .

Will this be the weekend when the Union lift their second-ever trophy?

In head coach Bradley Carnell's first season, the Union have collected 63 points and boast the league's top defense (MLS-low 33 goals). They're also winners of four of their last five, including a 6-0 dismantling of D.C. United last Saturday.

There's palpable excitement around the Union, who are one win away from clinching the club's second-ever Supporters' Shield title. Just one year removed from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the club has done a full 180.

The team standing in the way of Philly claiming the Supporters' Shield? NYCFC.

The Cityzens have enjoyed a successful campaign under head coach Pascal Jansen, which included completing a Hudson River Derby double with a 3-2 win at rivals New York Red Bulls last week, a result that helped push RBNY out of the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

Currently third in the Eastern Conference (56 points), NYCFC hope to hold onto a top-four spot and the home-field advantage it provides in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fifth-place Charlotte FC are lurking just three points back with two games to play, meaning NYCFC need this win nearly as much as the Union.