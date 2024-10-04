Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 37:
- Two teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- Seven teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
- Four teams can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Montréal win at Charlotte AND D.C. lose/draw at New England or…
- Montréal win at Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus or…
- Montréal draw at Charlotte AND D.C. lose at New England or…
- Montréal draw at Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose at Columbus
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win/draw vs. Dallas or…
- Austin lose/draw at LA
Philadelphia will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Philadelphia lose at Columbus AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte AND Toronto win vs. Miami
D.C. will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- D.C. lose at New England AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte AND Toronto win vs. Miami
Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Toronto lose vs. Miami AND D.C. win/draw at New England or…
- Toronto lose vs. Miami AND Philadelphia win/draw at Columbus or…
- Toronto draw vs. Miami AND D.C. win at New England or…
- Toronto draw vs. Miami AND Philadelphia win at Columbus
Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Atlanta lose vs. New York or…
- Atlanta draw vs. New York AND D.C. win at New England or…
- Atlanta draw vs. New York AND Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
- Atlanta draw vs. New York AND Toronto win/draw vs. Miami or…
- Toronto win vs. Miami AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte
Nashville will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Nashville lose/draw at New York City or…
- D.C. win at New England or…
- Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
- Toronto win vs. Miami
New England will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- New England lose vs. D.C. or…
- New England draw vs. D.C. AND Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
- New England draw vs. D.C. AND Toronto win vs. Miami
Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Austin lose/draw at LA or…
- Portland win/draw vs. Dallas
LA will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:
- LA win vs. Austin AND LAFC lose/draw at Kansas City or…
- LA draw vs. Austin AND LAFC lose at Kansas City
Orlando will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw at Atlanta AND New York City lose/draw vs. Nashville
LAFC will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win at Kansas City or…
- LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle or…
- LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose or…
- LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose or…
- Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota or…
- Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Salt Lake lose/draw at San Jose
Seattle will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win at Colorado AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis or…
- Seattle win at Colorado AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota
Salt Lake will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake win at San Jose AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota