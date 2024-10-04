Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

Matchday 37 - clinch scenarios - MTL
MLSsoccer staff

This weekend during Matchday 37:

  • Two teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • Seven teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
  • Four teams can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Montréal win at Charlotte AND D.C. lose/draw at New England or…
  2. Montréal win at Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Columbus or…
  3. Montréal draw at Charlotte AND D.C. lose at New England or…
  4. Montréal draw at Charlotte AND Philadelphia lose at Columbus
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win/draw vs. Dallas or…
  2. Austin lose/draw at LA
Elimination Scenarios
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Philadelphia lose at Columbus AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte AND Toronto win vs. Miami
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. D.C. lose at New England AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte AND Toronto win vs. Miami
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Toronto lose vs. Miami AND D.C. win/draw at New England or…
  2. Toronto lose vs. Miami AND Philadelphia win/draw at Columbus or…
  3. Toronto draw vs. Miami AND D.C. win at New England or…
  4. Toronto draw vs. Miami AND Philadelphia win at Columbus
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Atlanta lose vs. New York or…
  2. Atlanta draw vs. New York AND D.C. win at New England or…
  3. Atlanta draw vs. New York AND Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
  4. Atlanta draw vs. New York AND Toronto win/draw vs. Miami or…
  5. Toronto win vs. Miami AND Montréal win/draw at Charlotte
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Nashville lose/draw at New York City or…
  2. D.C. win at New England or…
  3. Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
  4. Toronto win vs. Miami
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. New England lose vs. D.C. or…
  2. New England draw vs. D.C. AND Philadelphia win at Columbus or…
  3. New England draw vs. D.C. AND Toronto win vs. Miami
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Austin lose/draw at LA or…
  2. Portland win/draw vs. Dallas
No. 1 Seed - Western Conference
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:

  1. LA win vs. Austin AND LAFC lose/draw at Kansas City or…
  2. LA draw vs. Austin AND LAFC lose at Kansas City
Home-Field Advantage
Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw at Atlanta AND New York City lose/draw vs. Nashville
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win at Kansas City or…
  2. LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle or…
  3. LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose or…
  4. LAFC draw at Kansas City AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose or…
  5. Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota or…
  6. Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Salt Lake lose/draw at San Jose
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win at Colorado AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis or…
  2. Seattle win at Colorado AND Salt Lake lose at San Jose AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Salt Lake win at San Jose AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. Seattle AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Minnesota
