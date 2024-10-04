Matchday 37: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The march towards Decision Day continues this weekend with a full slate of Matchday 37 action.
Fifteen of 18 participants in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs picture are known, but spots and seeding are still up for grabs.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 4 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. D.C. United
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, Oct. 5 - 10:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, Oct. 6 - 4 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
Sunday, Oct. 6 - 7 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 4 pm ET
Fresh off their Supporters' Shield-clinching victory at the Columbus Crew, the Herons are six points shy of breaking the single-season MLS points record of 73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution. They'll need to win each of their final two games to do so, starting by visiting a Toronto FC side fighting to hold onto the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Lionel Messi has looked as dominant as ever since his return from injury, bringing his season total up to 17g/15a in just 17 matches with his midweek brace at Columbus. As they look to slow down the GOAT, Toronto won't have Italian standout Federico Bernardeschi, who will miss Saturday's match after being red-carded against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.
Don't forget: This is Toronto's final regular-season match. They'll spend Decision Day on a bye/watching from the sidelines, creating a nervy atmosphere around head coach John Herdman's group.
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Two of the East's top clubs meet when FC Cincinnati host Orlando City SC. Cincy are jostling with Columbus for the No. 2 seed on the East table, while Orlando can strengthen their hold on a top-four spot with a road victory.
FC Cincinnati and reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta are looking to get back on track following back-to-back losses against LAFC and New York City FC. As impressive as Acosta (13g/19a) and Luca Orellano (10g/7a) have been this year, back-line injuries and mental lapses have cost the 2023 Supporters' Shield winners.
Orlando have been one of the league's hottest teams since summertime, rattling off a 10W-3L-1D record over their last 14 matches dating back to mid-June. Facundo Torres became Orlando City’s all-time leading goal-scorer (all competitions) in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, tallying his 45th goal to pass Cyle Larin.
LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The Galaxy are right on the doorstep of securing the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, while Austin FC are fighting for their playoff lives. LA's 61 points have them six clear of El Tráfico rivals LAFC atop the West table, though the Black & Gold have a game in hand.
ICYMI: LA are the first team in MLS history with four players to have scored 10 or more goals in the same season: Dejan Joveljić (14g/6a), Joseph Paintsi (10g/10a), Gabriel Pec (14g/14a) and Riqui Puig (13g/14a). That's all before Marco Reus' full impact is felt.
Meanwhile, Austin are beneath the playoff line with two games left. It's now or never for Josh Wolff's side, who trail the Portland Timbers by six points for the West's ninth and final postseason bid.