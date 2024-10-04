Matchday 37: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Fifteen of 18 participants in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs picture are known, but spots and seeding are still up for grabs.

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 4 pm ET

Fresh off their Supporters' Shield-clinching victory at the Columbus Crew, the Herons are six points shy of breaking the single-season MLS points record of 73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution. They'll need to win each of their final two games to do so, starting by visiting a Toronto FC side fighting to hold onto the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi has looked as dominant as ever since his return from injury, bringing his season total up to 17g/15a in just 17 matches with his midweek brace at Columbus. As they look to slow down the GOAT, Toronto won't have Italian standout Federico Bernardeschi, who will miss Saturday's match after being red-carded against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.