Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 36 awaits Wednesday night, continuing the sprint to Decision Day on Oct. 19.
Inter Miami CF can claim the Supporters' Shield title by winning at Columbus Crew, and three teams can clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN, RDS 2
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:45 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassFS1/FOX Deportes
Houston Dynamo FC vs. New England Revolution
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN, RDS
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami head to Lower.com Field, knowing a win secures the 2024 Supporters' Shield title. The Herons, who've drawn three straight, can still set a new MLS single-season points record if they win their final three regular-season games.
A win keeps Columbus alive in the Shield race, and builds momentum in their MLS Cup title defense after winning Leagues Cup this summer. Star forward Cucho Hernández can also strengthen his Landon Donovan MLS MVP campaign, entering with 16g/13a in 24 matches.
Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET
The LA Galaxy can all but clinch the Western Conference's No. 1 seed if they win this midweek road matchup. They're six points clear atop the West, led by Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić all scoring 10 or more goals this season.
Colorado have punched their postseason ticket, and now are battling for a top-four finish and home-field advantage in Round One. They'll need a massive game from midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (11g/13a), as well as goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
After a brief lull in form, LAFC have course-corrected with a US Open Cup final victory and a massive win at FC Cincinnati. With Denis Bouanga as dominant as ever, and Olivier Giroud getting more comfortable, the Black & Gold are looking to add to their trophy haul.
St. Louis CITY are eliminated from playoff contention, though they will relish the spoiler role. Mid-summer additions Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert continue to impress, plotting a positive course towards 2025.