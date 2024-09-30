Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Wednesday during Matchday 36:

  • Three teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
  • One team can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Charlotte FC

Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Charlotte win vs. Chicago or...
  2. Charlotte draw vs. Chicago AND Toronto lose/draw vs. New York AND D.C. lose/draw at Nashville AND New England lose/draw at Houston AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Montréal or...
  3. Toronto lose/draw vs. New York AND New England lose/draw at Houston AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Montréal AND D.C. draw at Nashville
Minnesota United

Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Minnesota win at Salt Lake or...
  2. Dallas lose/draw at San Jose
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win vs. Austin or...
  2. Portland draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose/draw at San Jose
Elimination Scenarios
Nashville SC

Nashville will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Nashville lose vs. D.C AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Philadelphia win at Orlando or...
  2. Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Toronto win vs. New York or...
  3. Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Philadelphia win at Orlando AND Toronto win vs. New York
FC Dallas

Dallas will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Dallas lose/draw at San Jose or...
  2. Minnesota win at Salt Lake AND Portland win vs. Austin
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Austin lose/draw at Portland
Homefield Scenarios
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win vs. St. Louis AND Salt Lake lose vs. Minnesota AND Houston lose/draw vs. New England AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LA AND Vancouver draw vs. Seattle
