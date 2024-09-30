Matchday 36: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Wednesday during Matchday 36:
- Three teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
- One team can clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Charlotte win vs. Chicago or...
- Charlotte draw vs. Chicago AND Toronto lose/draw vs. New York AND D.C. lose/draw at Nashville AND New England lose/draw at Houston AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Montréal or...
- Toronto lose/draw vs. New York AND New England lose/draw at Houston AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Montréal AND D.C. draw at Nashville
Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Minnesota win at Salt Lake or...
- Dallas lose/draw at San Jose
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win vs. Austin or...
- Portland draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose/draw at San Jose
Elimination Scenarios
Nashville will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Nashville lose vs. D.C AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Philadelphia win at Orlando or...
- Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Toronto win vs. New York or...
- Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Philadelphia win at Orlando AND Toronto win vs. New York
Dallas will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Dallas lose/draw at San Jose or...
- Minnesota win at Salt Lake AND Portland win vs. Austin
Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Austin lose/draw at Portland
Homefield Scenarios
LAFC will clinch home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win vs. St. Louis AND Salt Lake lose vs. Minnesota AND Houston lose/draw vs. New England AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LA AND Vancouver draw vs. Seattle