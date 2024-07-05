Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati battle for the Supporters' Shield lead on Matchday 25, all while Real Salt Lake look to catch LAFC atop the Western Conference.

With the MLS mantle up for grabs, Inter Miami will be without Jordi Alba and Diego Gómez due to yellow-card accumulation suspensions.

But here comes Inter Miami's toughest test yet of 2024: reigning Shield winners FC Cincinnati and Luciano Acosta . The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 9g/15a this season, leaving Cincy just two points off the league leaders as USMNT center back Miles Robinson rejoins the squad.

Inter Miami have passed their latest tests with flying colors, rattling off four straight 2-1 wins while Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez compete at Copa América. Tata Martino's team boasts 47 points (14W-3L-5D), sitting atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference races.

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

After seeing their 15-game unbeaten streak snapped by the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake rebounded with a 3-2 midweek win over Houston Dynamo FC. The byproduct? Pablo Mastroeni's group is second in the West on 40 points (11W-3L-7D).

If RSL are to win the West, they'll need Cristian Arango to rediscover his goalscorer's touch. The All-Star striker hasn't scored in six of his last seven games, yet still leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 16g/11a.