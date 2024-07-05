Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati battle for the Supporters' Shield lead on Matchday 25, all while Real Salt Lake look to catch LAFC atop the Western Conference.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, July 6 - 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, July 6 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS 2
CF Montréal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, July 6 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, July 6 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, July 6 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, July 6 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, July 6 - 9:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, July 6 - 10:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
Sunday, July 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Sunday, July 7 - 8:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC
Sunday, July 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Sunday, July 7 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC
Sunday, July 7 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers FC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, July 7 - 10:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami have passed their latest tests with flying colors, rattling off four straight 2-1 wins while Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez compete at Copa América. Tata Martino's team boasts 47 points (14W-3L-5D), sitting atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference races.
But here comes Inter Miami's toughest test yet of 2024: reigning Shield winners FC Cincinnati and Luciano Acosta. The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 9g/15a this season, leaving Cincy just two points off the league leaders as USMNT center back Miles Robinson rejoins the squad.
With the MLS mantle up for grabs, Inter Miami will be without Jordi Alba and Diego Gómez due to yellow-card accumulation suspensions.
Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
After seeing their 15-game unbeaten streak snapped by the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake rebounded with a 3-2 midweek win over Houston Dynamo FC. The byproduct? Pablo Mastroeni's group is second in the West on 40 points (11W-3L-7D).
If RSL are to win the West, they'll need Cristian Arango to rediscover his goalscorer's touch. The All-Star striker hasn't scored in six of his last seven games, yet still leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 16g/11a.
As for Atlanta, they've all but entered life without Thiago Almada. The World Cup-winning midfielder is in Brazil ahead of a reported move to Botafogo, opening a second Designated Player spot when combined with Giorgos Giakoumakis' earlier transfer to Liga MX's Cruz Azul.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Sunday, 8:30 pm ET
LAFC are soaring after Thursday's 2-1 win over El Tráfico rival LA Galaxy, using first-half goals from Denis Bouanga and Kei Kamara to create a Rose Bowl memory. The Western Conference leaders are now 10 games unbeaten and gaining serious Supporters' Shield traction with 43 points (13W-4L-4D).
The scary part? That's all before legendary French striker Olivier Giroud arrives this summer.
Meanwhile, Houston are licking their wounds following a 3-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake – marking their season-high in goals conceded. Club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce can't debut for several weeks, so it's up to Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Ferreira & Co. to find interim solutions.