Instant Impact! Timo Werner delivers debut assist for San Jose Earthquakes

"Helping the team with this assist today was also giving something back to the fans, the people here who helped me now in the first few days. It's only a good sign for the next games when you have a welcome like this, and also for the rest of the season."

"I think everybody can see that the people were very excited to see me play," Werner said after the match. "And that makes me pretty confident to especially say that was absolutely the right decision to come here.

Coming off the bench in the 61st minute for his MLS debut, it took Werner less than 20 minutes to bag his first Quakes assist and secure a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United .

Just three days after arriving stateside, the former UEFA Champions League winner wasted no time introducing himself at PayPal Park on Saturday.

Immediate impact

Entering the match in place of opening goalscorer Preston Judd, Werner quickly added dynamism and fluidity to San Jose's attack.

Within minutes, he broke down the right wing to double the Quakes' advantage by putting a pinpoint grass-cutting cross on a platter for Ousseni Bouda to tap home.

"It's funny because in halftime, I went especially to Bouda, because I knew he's quick as well and probably when I'm through on the wing or somewhere else, I had him as my first option to pass the ball," Werner explained. "I said he should go straight to goal. It doesn't matter what is happening, he shouldn't stop because I bring the ball on the first post, in the middle of the goal.

"Sometimes it happens, sometimes not, but this time it worked out pretty well."

The 79th-minute helper notched a second consecutive shutout win at home to start the season for San Jose, putting them nearly halfway to last season's total of five home victories.

For Werner, who played more minutes on Saturday night than he did during the entirety of last season with RB Leipzig, the match was the cherry on top of his emotional transition.

"It was a really exciting week, especially with the game tonight, with the welcome from the fans, from the people in the club, from all the people around the club," shared Werner.