Matchday 15: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire winds down this weekend with Matchday 15:

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The 28th Hudson River Derby sees both sides riding two-game winning streaks heading into Saturday's clash at Citi Field.

The Red Bulls have flexed their attacking muscle of late. Wednesday's 4-1 victory at D.C. United was their second-straight four-goal performance, with Golden Boot contender Lewis Morgan scoring in both matches to reach 9g/3a on the season. Offseason DP signing Emil Forsberg had two goal contributions (1g/1a) over that span as well, further solidifying his status as RBNY's midfield engine.

On the blue side of the city, NYCFC are seeking their first derby win since 2022. With five wins in their last six games, Nick Cushing's side has room for optimism – especially with continued strong play from Santíago Rodriguez and Hannes Wolf, who have combined for a team-leading 51 key passes.