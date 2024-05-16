Matchday 15: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire winds down this weekend with Matchday 15:
- New York City FC and New York Red Bulls contest the Hudson River Derby
- Toronto FC and CF Montréal renew hostilities in the Canadian Classique
- Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids face off in the Rocky Mountain Cup
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, May 18 - 1:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX, FOX Deportes; TSN2
Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, May 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, May 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, May 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, May 18 - 8:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, May 18 - 9:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, May 18 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, May 18 - 10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - MLS Season PassTSN 4, RDS
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
The 28th Hudson River Derby sees both sides riding two-game winning streaks heading into Saturday's clash at Citi Field.
The Red Bulls have flexed their attacking muscle of late. Wednesday's 4-1 victory at D.C. United was their second-straight four-goal performance, with Golden Boot contender Lewis Morgan scoring in both matches to reach 9g/3a on the season. Offseason DP signing Emil Forsberg had two goal contributions (1g/1a) over that span as well, further solidifying his status as RBNY's midfield engine.
On the blue side of the city, NYCFC are seeking their first derby win since 2022. With five wins in their last six games, Nick Cushing's side has room for optimism – especially with continued strong play from Santíago Rodriguez and Hannes Wolf, who have combined for a team-leading 51 key passes.
How good are things going for the Cityzens? Not even pitch-invading raccoons can mess with their form right now...
Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC and CF Montréal both enter the Canadian Classique needing bounce-back results.
The Reds have dropped two straight games but will welcome back previously suspended head coach John Herdman, starting goalkeeper Sean Johnson, and attackers Federico Bernardeschi and Prince Owusu for this all-important rivalry match.
Montréal are also feeling the pressure of late, going five games winless as new head coach Laurent Courtois deals with first-year growing pains and a long list of key injuries. But CFMTL do have recent derby history on their side, having not lost an MLS regular-season game to TFC since 2020.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake will look to keep the good times rolling on Saturday against Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids, seeking a fifth win in six games that would extend their undefeated streak to 10 games.
Coming off a 2-0 midweek victory over the Seattle Sounders in Matchday 14, RSL improved to 7W-2L-4D (25 points) on the season thanks to a 1g/1a performance from rising midfielder Diego Luna. But Salt Lake's biggest threat remains Cristian Arango, whose 11g/7a on the year has the Colombian striker both in the MVP and Golden Boot conversation.
Yet Colorado are enjoying plenty of confidence as well, having kept a clean sheet against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-0 win that came courtesy of Rafael Navarro's penalty-kick goal. Additionally, the Rapids won their previous trip to America First Field back in March, with Navarro and Cole Bassett finding the back of the net for a 2-1 decision.