Matchday 15: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

There'll be no post-Rivalry Week hangover on MLS Matchday 15, thanks to all the high-stakes games on tap this weekend.
The budding SoCal rivalry between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy returns for Round 2, while slumping Inter Miami CF visit Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union in desperate need of a win.
To cap off the action, Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire pits Atlanta United against FC Cincinnati in a battle between two clubs on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes
San Diego FC host the first return fixture of their debut MLS season, welcoming the LA Galaxy to Snapdragon Stadium for a Saturday matinee.
The Chrome-and-Azul famously beat their California neighbors on opening weekend, riding an Anders Dreyer brace to a 2-0 win that put all of MLS on notice. The league is still paying close attention to the expansion side, who are riding a four-game unbeaten run and sit third in the Western Conference on 24 points.
Dreyer (6g/6a) and fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano (4g/6a) have keyed San Diego's early success, with additional contributions from midfielders Onni Valakari (3g/5a) and US international Luca de la Torre (2g/1a).
The Galaxy, by contrast, are amid a historically poor start to a season – going winless through their first 14 games (0W-10L-4D, four points).
However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the reigning MLS Cup champions, who are coming off a gutsy 2-2 El Tráfico draw against crosstown rivals LAFC thanks to a brace from Marco Reus. The legendary German midfielder has stepped up amid Riqui Puig's long-term ACL injury, producing 3g/3a over his last five matches.
With DPs Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil returning from their own injury struggles, the Galaxy are looking to start building confidence and accumulating wins to keep their slim Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
The Philadelphia Union are flying high in their first season under new head coach Bradley Carnell, topping the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with a 9W-3L-2D record (29 points).
Unbeaten in their last six, including a two-game winning streak, the Union also boast Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Tai Baribo, the league's top scorer with 11 goals.
But it's far from a one-man show for Philly, who've gotten massive contributions from rising homegrown Quinn Sullivan (1g/7a), fellow midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (2g/3a) and left back Kai Wagner (0g/5a). Even 19-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Rick has chipped in with two clean sheets in five matches during Andre Blake's time on the sidelines with an adductor injury.
Inter Miami are facing a reality practically unknown since Lionel Messi's transformational arrival in the summer of 2023: they look vulnerable.
Messi admitted as much following their 3-0 defeat to Orlando City SC on Sunday Night Soccer, a result that extended the Herons' slump to 1W-5L-1D over their past seven matches across all competitions.
Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez was back in the lineup for Matchday 14's Florida Derby following a two-game absence, but, as Messi pointed out during his post-match interview with MLS Season Pass, it'll take more than individual talent to right the ship.
"Now we’re really going to see if we’re a team," Messi said ahead of Miami's upcoming stretch of three league matches before next month's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Atlanta United's ambitious winter transfer window had fans and experts alike expecting big things from the Five Stripes this year.
So far, however, it's been a disappointing 2025 campaign, with MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and returning club legend Miguel Almirón looking to spark life into a side that's winless in eight (0W-5L-3D), including a 1-0 home loss to Philadelphia in their most recent outing.
Is a turnaround coming for Atlanta? There's arguably no scenario more ideal than playing in front of their home fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium under the Sunday Night Soccer spotlight.
FC Cincinnati also spent big in the offseason and have gotten instant returns from club-record signing Kévin Denkey (8g/0a) and Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander (7g/3a).
Both DPs combined for the Orange & Blue's lone goal at Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew on Matchday 14, good for a 1-1 draw that extended their unbeaten run to three games and kept them near the top of the East at a 2.07 points-per-game pace – second in the league behind only Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Additionally, 2023 MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga is slowly regaining his best form after recovering from a long-term knee injury, putting in his longest shift of the season (84 minutes) against Columbus.