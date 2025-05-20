Matchday 15: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

There'll be no post-Rivalry Week hangover on MLS Matchday 15, thanks to all the high-stakes games on tap this weekend.

To cap off the action, Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire pits Atlanta United against FC Cincinnati in a battle between two clubs on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings.

Dreyer (6g/6a) and fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano (4g/6a) have keyed San Diego's early success, with additional contributions from midfielders Onni Valakari (3g/5a) and US international Luca de la Torre (2g/1a).

The Chrome-and-Azul famously beat their California neighbors on opening weekend, riding an Anders Dreyer brace to a 2-0 win that put all of MLS on notice. The league is still paying close attention to the expansion side, who are riding a four-game unbeaten run and sit third in the Western Conference on 24 points.

San Diego FC host the first return fixture of their debut MLS season, welcoming the LA Galaxy to Snapdragon Stadium for a Saturday matinee.

With DPs Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil returning from their own injury struggles, the Galaxy are looking to start building confidence and accumulating wins to keep their slim Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive.

However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the reigning MLS Cup champions, who are coming off a gutsy 2-2 El Tráfico draw against crosstown rivals LAFC thanks to a brace from Marco Reus . The legendary German midfielder has stepped up amid Riqui Puig 's long-term ACL injury, producing 3g/3a over his last five matches.

The Galaxy, by contrast, are amid a historically poor start to a season – going winless through their first 14 games (0W-10L-4D, four points).

But it's far from a one-man show for Philly, who've gotten massive contributions from rising homegrown Quinn Sullivan (1g/7a), fellow midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (2g/3a) and left back Kai Wagner (0g/5a). Even 19-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Rick has chipped in with two clean sheets in five matches during Andre Blake 's time on the sidelines with an adductor injury.

Unbeaten in their last six, including a two-game winning streak, the Union also boast Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Tai Baribo , the league's top scorer with 11 goals.

The Philadelphia Union are flying high in their first season under new head coach Bradley Carnell, topping the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with a 9W-3L-2D record (29 points).

Inter Miami are facing a reality practically unknown since Lionel Messi's transformational arrival in the summer of 2023: they look vulnerable.

Messi admitted as much following their 3-0 defeat to Orlando City SC on Sunday Night Soccer, a result that extended the Herons' slump to 1W-5L-1D over their past seven matches across all competitions.

Fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez was back in the lineup for Matchday 14's Florida Derby following a two-game absence, but, as Messi pointed out during his post-match interview with MLS Season Pass, it'll take more than individual talent to right the ship.