Marco Pašalić: Orlando City's new "weapon" shows finishing prowess

“My left foot can be a weapon, and today it was a weapon,” Pašalić said post-match.

After a pretty team build-up in the 56th minute, Pašalić cut inside on his left foot and rocketed an unstoppable shot into the upper 90.

The Croatian international winger curled a gorgeous strike from outside the box to cap off a dominant Orlando City SC performance in Saturday's 4-1 home win over D.C. United .

“We played incredible today,” the 24-year-old said. “The team spirit was there from the first minute. We fight, we play together as a team… I can say today, we did everything right.”

Pašalić, Orlando's marquee offseason signing from HNK Rijeka who replaced all-time club scoring leader Facundo Torres, has made quite the imprint for the Lions so far. He now has four goals in his maiden MLS campaign.

"There’s a lot of work to do still, but tonight was a game where we must add three points and play well so we can raise our confidence.”

“It was very important to add three points tonight,” Pareja told reporters. “We felt that everyone is raising their level and that makes us collectively a stronger team.

For head coach Oscar Pareja, Pašalić's was just one of many strong performances that gave the Lions a much-needed result that improved them to 2W-2L-1D (7 points).

Offense clicking

Joining Pašalić on the scoresheet were Martín Ojeda and Luis Muriel, two fellow Designated Players who form the core of Orlando’s attack.

“I like that we have this connection together and everybody has this good feeling in front,” Pašalić said. “It was from the first day, I felt [the chemistry] with them. When I play with the Croatian national team, they play the same style of football with [Luka] Modrić, with [Mateo] Kovacic, with everybody.

"It was easy for me to adapt because we play offensive football.”

Orlando haven't missed a beat despite losing Torres, putting together MLS’s most prolific attack through Matchday 5. With their DPs leading the way, the Lions have scored 13 times in just five games.

“They understand that in this league, they have been called DPs for a reason,” Pareja said. “It’s not a secret that if we want the biggest prize, we need these guys to elevate. They showed it today and I’m very happy.”