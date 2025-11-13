Major League Soccer available on Apple TV in 2026

Major League Soccer and Apple have announced that beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude after the 2025 season. In 2023, MLS games were first broadcast on Apple TV as part of a 10-year broadcasting deal.

A new era of MLS on Apple TV. Starting in 2026, watch every MLS match—all part of an Apple TV subscription. pic.twitter.com/nWtExKQRzx

This next chapter of the Apple and MLS partnership builds on the momentum established over the past three seasons, and will continue to deliver MLS matches, studio shows, and VOD content in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch every MLS match – with no blackouts. The evolution further streamlines access to MLS for fans at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, including as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move enhances value for fans and brings MLS alongside Apple TV’s acclaimed original series, films, documentaries, Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, Formula 1 races in the U.S., and more. As part of the transition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

In addition to every live match, Apple TV subscribers will have access to studio programming along with a wide range of complementary on-demand content.

"We’re thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. "Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals – it’s a win for fans everywhere."