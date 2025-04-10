Stay in the Game - Right from Your Inbox
With Decision Day fast approaching, teams are jockeying for spots in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. If the postseason kicked off today, here’s how the matchups and qualifiers would look.
As the regular season draws to a close, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs field is taking shape. The top nine teams per conference will battle their way to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
The playoff race is heating up — are you ready? Get the full breakdown of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs format and key information.
