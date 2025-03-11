Major League Soccer & Audi celebrate 10-year partnership anniversary

Amid Major League Soccer's landmark 30th season, MLS and Audi are celebrating a powerful decade of partnership committed to driving the sport’s growth across the United States.

"Audi believes in the power of performance – on the field, in communities, and in the lives of young athletes," said Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America. "Our decade-long partnership with MLS reinforces our commitment to help support the growth of the sport in North America, investing in young players, and strengthening the league’s connection to its fans."

"Their commitment to youth development through Audi Goals Drive Progress has opened doors for so many young players, and their support for our clubs and fans has made a real impact. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone together and can’t wait for what’s ahead."

"Audi has been an exceptional partner and game-changer for Major League Soccer over the past 10 years, helping grow the league and investing in the next generation of talent," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Meanwhile, Audi's efforts to remove barriers for young players have helped cultivate a new generation of talent, further strengthening the long-term growth of soccer in North America.

Over the past decade, MLS has continued to grow and solidify its position as one of the top soccer leagues in the world. For the 2024 season, MLS ranked second globally in total attendance among all soccer leagues. The league’s value has similarly soared and clubs have achieved significant success both on and off the pitch.

Since 2015, Audi’s strategic investment in the league and its youth development initiatives have played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of emerging talent, empowering MLS athletes to make a lasting impact in their communities and fueling the league's dynamic expansion.

Fueling soccer’s future

Since 2019, Audi’s investment has focused on removing financial and logistical barriers that limit young players’ access to the sport. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi contributes funds to MLS club youth academies for every goal scored during the MLS season, supporting education, housing, and transportation for emerging athletes. Additionally, Audi Performance Centers – training facilities at select MLS academies – provide resources, technology, and academic support to ensure young players thrive both on and off the field.

To date, these programs have directly impacted hundreds of young players, fostering a more inclusive and competitive league. With more than 8,000 goals scored since 2019, Audi has raised over $5 million for youth development while facilitating 430 academy graduates’ transition to first-team rosters.

Recognizing players driving change

Beyond youth development, Audi’s commitment extends to supporting MLS players driving meaningful change in their communities. Through the Celebrating Impact campaign and the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, Audi and MLS honor those championing equity, inclusion, and social progress. In just two years, Audi has invested $570,000 in player-led initiatives supporting youth development, education, and social equity across the U.S. and Canada.

A league on the rise

Audi’s commitment to MLS has coincided with a period of extraordinary growth for the league, as the popularity of soccer is at an all-time high in the U.S. and Canada. In 2024, MLS drew a record 12.1 million fans during the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – a 57 percent increase since 2015. The league’s value has similarly skyrocketed, as five clubs are now worth more than $1 billion and the collective valuation of MLS clubs is $21 billion, over seven times its worth a decade ago.

As MLS continues its ascent, North America is preparing for a landmark moment in global soccer. In 2025, the region will host FIFA’s newly-expanded Club World Cup, with Audi Field in Washington, D.C., serving as a host venue and Audi partner Inter Miami CF competing on the world stage. This momentum will carry into the FIFA World Cup in 2026, an event poised to further elevate the sport’s impact across the continent.

Commitment to long-term growth

Audi further enhances the MLS fan experience by sponsoring the MLS Golden Boot and MLS Cup each year, and recently introduced MLS-branded Audi themes, allowing owners of select 2023-2025 Audi models to personalize their vehicles with exclusive MMI display wallpapers.