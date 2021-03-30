MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport.
For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.
During the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the stakes are raised even higher – with every goal scored, Audi will contribute $2,000. During the MLS Cup, every goal scored is worth $10,000 toward the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund. The winner of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi earns $10,000 for the club’s Academy.