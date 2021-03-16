GREENER GOALS
Greener Goals helps to identify ways to reduce the Major League Soccer’s greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint and raise awareness about environmental issues throughout the soccer community. The greening of our game will encourage MLS clubs, players, partners and fans to create a cleaner, healthier environment.

MLS is committed to addressing its environmental impact and creating more sustainable communities by measuring and offsetting the League’s carbon footprint associated with League and Club travel (airfare, accommodations, and ground transportation) and by investing in projects that mitigate the release of harmful CO2 emissions and create tangible, constructive impacts in both domestic and international communities

EARTH DAY 2021 INITIATIVES
Reforestation in US & Canada: To celebrate Earth Day and the start of the 2021 season, MLS is investing in reforestation projects to help store carbon that would otherwise harm the planet. The carbon stored in trees will help balance out the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the League and club travel from the 2020 season, including airfare, accommodations and ground transportation.

  • Joining forces with the global reforestation organization One Tree Planted, MLS and its clubs will plant 27,000 trees in national forests across the United States and Canada.
  • Planting 1,000 trees for each MLS community where our matches are played, will reforest up to 67 acres of land, the equivalent of 38 soccer fields filled with trees.
  • This initiative will provide important environmental benefits including cleaner air and water, stabilized soils, improved biodiversity and will also help to compensate for a portion of the League’s carbon footprint over time.
  • Help MLS plant more trees

Carbon Offsets: MLS is funding carbon credits in partnership with South Pole to support the Envira project in Brazil’s Amazon basin in partnership with South Pole which protects 39,300 hectares of tropical forests from logging and encroaching cattle ranches, simultaneously preserving the areas rich biodiversity and mitigating the release of over 1,250,000 tons of CO2 emissions on average each year.

  • The project fosters economic opportunities for local communities through sustainable farming and the sale of acai berries and medicinal plants, promoting environmental stewardship, and providing health services and educational courses.
  • The combined impact of these projects (over a 20 year period) is the equivalent to the annual energy usage and transportation of 880 people or all first team players from each of the 27 MLS Clubs.

Green Sports Alliance: MLS is partnering with Green Sports Alliance to support the Playing for the Next Generation campaign (“PLAY”), which will help guide MLS teams and venues to benchmark environmental performances where we play our matches.

MLS PLAYERS & CLUBS GO GREEN
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 7

MLS marks Earth Day with reforestation project

New York Red Bulls' Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh discusses his love of gardening

Sporting Kansas City encourage fans to take Sporting Sustainability pledge

Minnesota United celebrates Earth Day 2020

Seattle Sounders celebrate Earth Day 2020

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead celebrates Earth Day 2020

Portland Timbers challenge fans to implement a "no impact" hour each week
GREENER GOALS TIPS
  • Plant a tree. This isn’t rocket science, trees take carbon out of the air and lock it in the ground. They also provide shade and recreation for the whole family, and kids love to take part in the process and watch trees grow. Did you really need all that lawn anyway?
  • Visit your local forest. Get out into nature. It’s healthy for mind and body and showing your appreciation for it will ensure it’s well taken care of.
  • Bike to the stadium! You’ll not only cut your carbon footprint, get exercise and park for free, you might even beat the traffic! Many stadiums offer secure bike parking which is usually a lot more convenient than the car park!
  • Switch to renewable energy. You don’t even need to put solar panels on your roof. Most utilities offer a renewable option that ensures your electrons come from solar or wind, all you have to do is visit your local utility’s website and switch - and it doesn’t necessarily cost more.
  • Support your local restaurants and your local businesses where possible. If takeout or delivery services are not available, check to see if you can purchase gift cards for future use
  • Turn off the lights - Turn off lights & other electrical appliances such as televisions & radios when you're not using them
  • Use power strips - Use power strips to switch off televisions, home theater equipment, and stereos when you're not using them. Using an advanced power strip can save up to $100 per year by reducing electricity waste when devices are idle (energy.gov)
  • Power your home with clean, renewable energy. Ask your local electric utility about green power supply options for your home
  • Switch to energy efficient light bulbs like CFLs or LEDs. If every home in America replaced just one traditional bulb with a CFL, it would save enough energy to light more than 3 million homes (energystar.gov)
  • Save energy and reducing carbon emissions by adjusting temperatures 5 – 8 degrees (down in winter, up in summer) can help save energy if you are going to be away from home for several hours (energystar.gov)
  • Reduce waste by placing collection bins in various places around your home to make recycling convenient. Use different bins that follow your city's recycling policies so you don't have to separate it out later
  • In Europe alone, 3.1 million tons of textile waste is sent to landfills or incinerators each year. Choose to donate your clothes instead of throwing them away (greensportsalliance.org)
  • Each ton (2000 pounds) of recycled paper can save 17 trees and 165 gallons of gasoline, choose recycled paper over conventional options (stanford.edu)
  • The average American uses seven trees a year in paper, wood, and other products made from trees, about 2 billion trees per year. Use FSC-certified paper to reduce your impact (usi.edu)
  • Lower your own personal carbon footprint by integrating plant-based meals into your diet. (greensportsalliance.org)
  • Store your food in reusable containers rather than wrapping it in foil or plastic
  • Just by using refillable water bottles instead of buying bottled water makes an impact on the environment!
  • Select plants that are local to your regional environment with climate-appropriate landscaping that can use less than one-half the water of a traditional landscape (energystar.gov)
  • Check for Leaks - The average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year and ten percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. (epa.gov)
  • Did you know that the USPS has various sustainability initiatives, including recycling services? (usps.com)
CARBON OFFSET INVESTMENTS
Since 2018, MLS has compensated 26,216 tons of CO2e associated with hotel accommodations, ground transportation, staff, player, executive and MLS guest travel, and stadium operations as part of MLS All-Star Week and MLS Cup, in addition to player travel during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS also offset emissions associated with club travel for the entire 2019 MLS regular season including flights, ground transportation and accommodations and a portion of the 2020 regular season travel.

This is the equivalent to the emissions generated from 20,923 road trips from Vancouver to Miami or 39,000 commercial one-way flights from San Jose to Montreal and corresponds to the volume of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by over 3.5 million Pine Trees in one year, which would cover more than 4,600 soccer stadium pitches.  MLS is committed to supporting international and domestic reforestation projects as part of its future commitment to offset a portion of its Carbon footprint.

MLS has partnered with South Pole and Sport and Sustainability International to offset its CO2e by investing in high-quality carbon credits issued from the distribution of emissions-reducing, life-improving cookstoves throughout communities in Africa.

To date, the League’s investment has created tangible, constructive impacts for local communities that were generated by the distribution of over 4,400 cookstoves, positively impacting the lives and well-being of 14,000 women and children.

Latest News
