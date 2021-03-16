GREENER GOALS

Since 2018, MLS has compensated 26,216 tons of CO2e associated with hotel accommodations, ground transportation, staff, player, executive and MLS guest travel, and stadium operations as part of MLS All-Star Week and MLS Cup, in addition to player travel during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS also offset emissions associated with club travel for the entire 2019 MLS regular season including flights, ground transportation and accommodations and a portion of the 2020 regular season travel.

This is the equivalent to the emissions generated from 20,923 road trips from Vancouver to Miami or 39,000 commercial one-way flights from San Jose to Montreal and corresponds to the volume of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by over 3.5 million Pine Trees in one year, which would cover more than 4,600 soccer stadium pitches. MLS is committed to supporting international and domestic reforestation projects as part of its future commitment to offset a portion of its Carbon footprint.

MLS has partnered with South Pole and Sport and Sustainability International to offset its CO2e by investing in high-quality carbon credits issued from the distribution of emissions-reducing, life-improving cookstoves throughout communities in Africa.