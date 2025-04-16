MLS unveils One Planet Kit as part of Greener Goals Week of Service

Major League Soccer and adidas have partnered to unveil the 2025 One Planet Kit as part of the Greener Goals Week of Service. It will be worn league-wide as a pre-match top as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its commitment to taking steps to address its environmental impact.

The kit celebrates taking a step towards carbon neutrality while raising awareness of climate transformation and the need to change human behavior. Frontprints symbolize the vital connection to embracing a more conscious way of life.