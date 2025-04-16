Greener Goals

MLS unveils One Planet Kit as part of Greener Goals Week of Service

03_MLS_Social_GenericSocialStatic_Multi-ClubVanityShot_16x9

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer and adidas have partnered to unveil the 2025 One Planet Kit as part of the Greener Goals Week of Service. It will be worn league-wide as a pre-match top as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its commitment to taking steps to address its environmental impact.

The kit celebrates taking a step towards carbon neutrality while raising awareness of climate transformation and the need to change human behavior. Frontprints symbolize the vital connection to embracing a more conscious way of life.

The rings of ancient trees woven into the design convey the passage of time and illustrate the profound impact of climate change through the years.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

Cincinnati_One Planet_Sifter
Colorado_One Planet_Sifter
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
More News
More News
Video
Video