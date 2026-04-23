Luka Gavran channels inner striker to save Toronto FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With mere moments to go before falling to the Philadelphia Union at home, the 25-year-old goalkeeper sprinted upfield and guided home a close-range header to secure a 3-3 draw with his truly special strike.

Gavran's once-in-a-lifetime goal earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 9.

"The ball came back out to Alonso [Coello] and it was just, okay, get back in the box," Gavran said of the incredible moment. "I think I'm the biggest target there. So I just jumped and kind of off my head, off my shoulder, but it went in. That's all that matters."

Gavran is just the third goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal, and the first since William Hesmer did so for the Columbus Crew against Toronto on Oct. 16, 2010.

The marker locked in TFC's second straight 3-3 draw, as well as their second straight Energy Moment of the Matchday winner.

"I told him he has one more goal to go and he will have tied me after 10 years in MLS. I only had two," said head coach Robin Fraser. "It was phenomenal. And in fact, as he was going up, I can't tell you how many times I'm sure we've all seen goalkeepers go up and nothing comes of it.

"So, to actually see it come off was brilliant. It was exciting for the fans. I'm pretty sure I'm grayer now than I was three hours ago."