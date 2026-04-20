Kobe Franklin rescues late point for Toronto FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The homegrown right back opened his scoring account when the Reds needed him most, striking in the 88th minute to salvage a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Austin FC.

In the process, Franklin claimed Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 8.

The 22-year-old, now in his fourth full MLS season, pounced on a rebounded header off the right post, beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver from close range to extend Toronto's unbeaten streak to six games.

"Definitely a proud moment for me and my family, something I've been working towards a long time, obviously," Franklin told reporters of his first MLS goal.

"Very exciting to get as an equalizer, but it would've been a bit sweeter if it was the winner."