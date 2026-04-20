Kobe Franklin rescues late point for Toronto FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kobe Franklin made his first career MLS goal count for Toronto FC.
The homegrown right back opened his scoring account when the Reds needed him most, striking in the 88th minute to salvage a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Austin FC.
In the process, Franklin claimed Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 8.
The 22-year-old, now in his fourth full MLS season, pounced on a rebounded header off the right post, beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver from close range to extend Toronto's unbeaten streak to six games.
"Definitely a proud moment for me and my family, something I've been working towards a long time, obviously," Franklin told reporters of his first MLS goal.
"Very exciting to get as an equalizer, but it would've been a bit sweeter if it was the winner."
Franklin and Toronto return to action on Wednesday for a mid-week showdown with the Philadelphia Union at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).