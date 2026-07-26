Charlotte All-Stars Biel, Westwood ball out at Red Bulls

Ahead of Wednesday's 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, host club Charlotte FC's marquee men showed they're primed and ready for the annual midsummer showcase.
Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood, two of Charlotte's three All-Star selections, scored the goals in Saturday's 2-0 win at Red Bull New York.
Biel struck a first-time effort past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the seventh minute, and Westwood did the same five minutes later, showing a glimpse of the talent MLS will have on display on Wednesday night when facing LIGA MX's All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
For Charlotte, the early goals spurred the club to their first-ever win at Sports Illustrated Stadium, while extending their unbeaten streak to four games (3W-0L-1D).
Fellow CLT All-Star Tim Ream, fresh off captaining the US men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was an unused substitute.
Charlotte head coach Dean Smith will also take charge of the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night.
With his strike, Biel reached a club-best 15 goal contributions (8g/7a), while Westwood improved to 2g/6a on the season.
They'll soon be joined by French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who recently signed as a Designated Player through the 2028-29 season.
Charlotte hit the All-Star Game in 6th place in the Eastern Conference (25 points; 7W-6L-4L record). They'll visit Robert Lewandowski and Chicago Fire FC on August 1 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).