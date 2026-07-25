2026 LIGA MX All-Star Team Roster

LIGA MX has named 26 players who will participate in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, set for July 29 at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

LIGA MX Commissioner Mikel Arriola will select the final two players to face the MLS All-Stars.

Roster highlights

Coached by Toluca's Antonio Mohamed, the LIGA MX All-Stars include former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and 17-year-old phenom Gilberto Mora.

Six players – Mora, Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, Erik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez and Armando González – represented Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Willer Ditta competed for Colombia.

Gutiérrez is a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product, Richard Ledezma came up through the Real Salt Lake system, and Brian Rodriguez competed for LAFC.