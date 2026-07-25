2026 LIGA MX All-Star Team Roster

LIGA MX has named 26 players who will participate in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, set for July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
LIGA MX Commissioner Mikel Arriola will select the final two players to face the MLS All-Stars.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Nahuel Guzmán - Tigres UANL
- Keylor Navas - Pumas UNAM
DEFENDERS (10)
- Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul
- Jesús Gallardo - Toluca FC
- Jesús Garza - Tigres UANL
- Bryan González - Chivas Guadalajara
- Richy Ledezma - Chivas Guadalajara
- Erik Lira - Cruz Azul
- Bruno Méndez - Toluca FC
- Federico Pereira - Toluca FC
- Israel Reyes - Club América
- Nathan Silva - Pumas UNAM
MIDFIELDERS (11)
- Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL
- Kevin Castañeda - Chivas Guadalajara
- Nicolás Castro - Toluca FC
- Iker Fimbres - CF Monterrey
- Fernando Gorriarán - Tigres UANL
- Brian Gutiérrez - Chivas Guadalajara
- Gilberto Mora - Club Tijuana
- José Paradela - Cruz Azul
- Brian Rodríguez - Club América
- Carlos "Charly" Rodríguez - Cruz Azul
- Franco Romero - Toluca FC
FORWARDS (3)
- Armando González - Chivas Guadalajara
- Robert Morales - Pumas UNAM
- Santiago Sandoval - Chivas Guadalajara
Roster highlights
Coached by Toluca's Antonio Mohamed, the LIGA MX All-Stars include former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and 17-year-old phenom Gilberto Mora.
Six players – Mora, Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, Erik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez and Armando González – represented Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Willer Ditta competed for Colombia.
Gutiérrez is a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product, Richard Ledezma came up through the Real Salt Lake system, and Brian Rodriguez competed for LAFC.
Fresh off winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, Toluca have five representatives. Chivas have a team-high six selections.
Rivalry resumes
This will be the fifth MLS All-Star Game meeting between the best from MLS and LIGA MX.
MLS holds an all-time 3-1 advantage in the summertime showcase, including last year's 3-1 triumph in Austin, Texas.