Luis Suárez continues red-hot start with brace at DC United

With the Herons needing a boost playing without superstar Lionel Messi, Suárez continued to quiet the skeptics in his team's road matchup at D.C. United on Saturday after entering the match as a 62nd-minute substitute.

The iconic Uruguayan striker netted goals in the 72nd and 85th minute to power a 3-1 victory for the Herons, giving Suárez a ridiculous six goals and five assists in seven matches across all competitions while laying to rest any preseason notions that he may have slowed down at age 37.