Matchday

Luis Suárez continues red-hot start with brace at DC United

MLSsoccer staff

A torrid start to the 2024 season churned onward on Saturday for Inter Miami CF star Luis Suárez.

MIA_Suarez_Luis_HEA_1080x1080
Luis Suárez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

With the Herons needing a boost playing without superstar Lionel Messi, Suárez continued to quiet the skeptics in his team's road matchup at D.C. United on Saturday after entering the match as a 62nd-minute substitute.

The iconic Uruguayan striker netted goals in the 72nd and 85th minute to power a 3-1 victory for the Herons, giving Suárez a ridiculous six goals and five assists in seven matches across all competitions while laying to rest any preseason notions that he may have slowed down at age 37.

That output has powered a dominant start to the year for Inter Miami, who have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals while posting 10 points (3W-1L-1D record) through five MLS games.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez

