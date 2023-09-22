Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati captain vows to "go for everything" after contract extension

The best player on the best team in MLS, FC Cincinnati superstar midfielder Luciano Acosta now has a contract worthy of his elite status.

“But [the contract] is deserved. It gets him, I think, more commensurate with sort of his performances amongst his peers.”

“Paying Lucho lots of money for the next three to four years is certainly proof of that,” general manager Chris Albright, one of the main architects behind the club’s turnaround, told reporters during a media availability later in the day.

The Supporters’ Shield leaders announced on Friday they’ve rewarded their captain with an extension through 2026 with an option for 2027 – effectively locking in this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite for the long-term as they look to complete their transformation from perennial Wooden Spoon contenders to genuine league powerhouse.

Model of consistency

Acosta arguably has few peers in MLS these days. The 29-year-old Argentine playmaker is enjoying a career season thanks to a 14-goal, 11-assist output that has him tops in the league in goal contributions (25) and second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

And with his future now secure, he’s squarely focused on helping Cincinnati reach the next level.

“Obviously this is a plus for me,” stated Acosta, “… This feels like motivation to go for everything.”

In the short term, that means securing what would be the club’s first-ever piece of silverware: the Supporters’ Shield.

With a nine-point cushion at the top of the league standings (17W-4L-8D, 59 points) and just five games remaining, the trophy is theirs for the taking. As the first team to clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, Cincinnati are also serious candidates to compete for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in the Dec. 9 final.

“The most important thing is everything we’ve achieved with this team, this club,” stated Acosta, who signed with the Orange & Blue as a Designated Player early in the 2021 season – their last year spent at the bottom of the MLS standings before reaching the postseason in 2022 for the first time in club history.