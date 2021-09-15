Luchi Gonzalez: FC Dallas must discover how to win close games

But given their push to make the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez wasn’t left satisfied from their 3-3 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday night.

FCD are 10th in the Western Conference standings and just three points below the fateful postseason line before Wednesday’s mammoth eight-game slate gets underway. But they’ve played two more games than those they’re jostling with, so the gap could soon expand.

“No, not happy with the point. We need to win,” Gonzalez said in his postgame media availability. “It's that point of the season where we're not going to have a playoff picture if we don't make these games our playoffs. And that's our mentality, we came here with an expectation and a desire to win.