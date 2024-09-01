Matchday

Luca Orellano did it again! FC Cincinnati star scores another insane golazo

MLSsoccer staff

This is getting ridiculous from Luca Orellano.

FC Cincinnati's Argentine wingback scored his second jaw-dropping goal from beyond midfield of 2024, launching a dead ball from well inside his own half of the pitch over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

Orellano's 57th-minute stunner from distance was his second goal of Saturday night's 4-1 Cincinnati win, following a deflected free kick that landed in the back of the net just four minutes earlier.

And it was his latest long-range masterpiece of the season. Orellano unleashed a long-range rocket that beat Oliver Semmle in the Orange & Blue's 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union in July, earning AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 21.

He'll surely be in the running for Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 30 – if not Goal of the Year.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
FC Cincinnati Luca Orellano Matchday

