 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday

The 24-year-old wingback unleashed a long-range rocket that cleanly beat Union goalkeeper Oliver Semmle for his fourth goal of the season.

FC Cincinnati 's Luca Orellano is the AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 21 by a landslide, earning 57.1% of the fan vote for his midfield strike in a memorable 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union.

2nd place, Thiago Almada (26.8%): The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina fired the winning strike from distance to give Atlanta United a 1-0 victory at D.C. United.

3rd place, Sam Surridge (11.4%): Surridge left it late, but a 90th-minute backheel flick to grab a brace and seal a 2-1 win over Toronto FC proved enough for Nashville SC to steal all three points at BMO Field.

4th place, Paul Marie (4.8%): There's something so satisfying about a fizzed ball nearly punching its way through the back of the net. Marie's long-range strike did just that, even if it came in a 2-1 loss for San Jose at Portland.