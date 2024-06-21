Goal of the Matchday

 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano is the AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 21 by a landslide, earning 57.1% of the fan vote for his midfield strike in a memorable 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The 24-year-old wingback unleashed a long-range rocket that cleanly beat Union goalkeeper Oliver Semmle for his fourth goal of the season.

2nd place, Thiago Almada (26.8%): The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina fired the winning strike from distance to give Atlanta United a 1-0 victory at D.C. United.

3rd place, Sam Surridge (11.4%): Surridge left it late, but a 90th-minute backheel flick to grab a brace and seal a 2-1 win over Toronto FC proved enough for Nashville SC to steal all three points at BMO Field.

4th place, Paul Marie (4.8%): There's something so satisfying about a fizzed ball nearly punching its way through the back of the net. Marie's long-range strike did just that, even if it came in a 2-1 loss for San Jose at Portland.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 21
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Ryan Gauld wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 20
More News
More News
Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
“It’s different”: Messi magic has Canada learning quickly at Copa América

“It’s different”: Messi magic has Canada learning quickly at Copa América
 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024

Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?
Video
Video
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 21
1:05
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 21
Andrés Gómez provides the magic for Real Salt Lake
1:37
Quicker Stats

Andrés Gómez provides the magic for Real Salt Lake
Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
Goal of the Matchday 21: Luca Orellano
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 21: Luca Orellano