Lorenzo Insigne vs. Hector Herrera: Who will have a bigger impact in MLS?

Man, it feels like yesterday we were all sitting around and daydreaming about what it would look like when Lorenzo Insigne and Hector Herrera stepped on the field in MLS.

Insigne and Herrera both come to MLS with impressive pedigrees – and they’re clearly talented players. How will each of them impact their new teams? And which one of them will have the bigger impact in MLS?

We don’t have to daydream much longer: Those two players become eligible to play for their respective new teams, Toronto FC and Houston Dynamo FC , on July 9. Toronto are hosting the San Jose Earthquakes that Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), while Houston are welcoming FC Dallas for a Texas Derby matchup (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Signed: Pre-contract on Jan. 8 from Napoli (Serie A)

Sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference isn’t exactly where Toronto FC hoped they would be in the weeks leading up to Insigne’s debut. Put simply, the early stages of the Bob Bradley era in Toronto haven’t been good. TFC are averaging the third-lowest expected goals per 90 minutes in MLS and they’re allowing the most expected goals per 90 in MLS, per Second Spectrum.

That’s, uh, not a positive sign.

While Insigne won’t solve Toronto’s defensive issues, he is uniquely qualified to help his new team generate scoring opportunities. For as poor as Toronto FC have been at creating chances in 2022, they have shown some positive signs in possession. Out of all 28 MLS teams, they are 20th in possessions per game that end in the final third and 16th in passes completed into Zone 14 and the box.

Those numbers aren’t great, but relative to their xG, they should be a little encouraging to Toronto FC fans. Toronto don’t move the ball into high-value spaces at an elite level, but they are finding dangerous spaces at an okay clip. Insigne, who loves to occupy the left halfspace, will give Bradley another level of attacking quality and he’s going to help Toronto move the ball into valuable areas.

Even more importantly, though, Insigne is going to help Toronto FC create chances once the ball is in those areas. Per FBref, Insigne finished in the 87th percentile among attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s top five leagues last season in shot-creating actions per 90. He also finished in the 93rd percentile for key passes and the 92nd percentile for completed passes into the penalty area.