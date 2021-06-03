Logan Ketterer leaves Portland, returns to El Paso after emergency goalkeeper stint

Ketterer, 27, started all three MLS games he was available for and kept two shutouts. He saved a penalty kick in his memorable debut, a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes . Ketterer joined Portland after Steve Clark , Jeff Attinella and Aljaz Ivacic all picked up injuries, leaving only Hunter Sulte , a 19-year-old academy product, as the club's lone shotstopper.

“It was an incredible experience from start to end," Ketterer said in a club statement. "Mark [Lowry] and the Portland organization put in so much work to make sure the paperwork got done in time. Mark was fantastic to allow me to take the opportunity because really it wasn’t easy for him. He had to go through a lot of hoops and hurdles in finding other players. It was a lot of work for me to take a chance to go play some games. It an incredible experience and I couldn’t be happier with everyone for making it happen.”