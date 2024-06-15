Matchday

Lionel Messi scores brace for Argentina in final Copa América tune-up

Dylan Butler

This will go down as one of the easiest goals Lionel Messi will ever score.

The legend’s 107th goal for Argentina came in La Albiceleste’s final Copa América tune-up, a 4-1 win in an international friendly against Guatemala at Commanders Field Friday night. And it was gift-wrapped by goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen from the Columbus Crew, who’s attempted first-time pass out of the back was picked off by Messi.

The GOAT then tapped in from just outside the six-yard box to level in the 12th minute.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion scored his first goal for Argentina since he struck for a brace against Peru in a World Cup qualifier in October. He was unlucky not to have two goals before the halftime break, firing a free kick off the post in the closing moments of the first half.

But he would not be denied in the 77th minute, latching onto a sublime service by Ángel Di María and clipping over an onrushing Hagen for Argentina's final goal of the night.

Messi has been on a torrid pace for Supporters Shield-leading Inter Miami CF this season, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions with 12g/13a in 12 matches.

Messi and Argentina open Copa América play with a Group A clash against Canada at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20.

