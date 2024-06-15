Lionel Messi scores brace for Argentina in final Copa América tune-up

This will go down as one of the easiest goals Lionel Messi will ever score.
The legend’s 107th goal for Argentina came in La Albiceleste’s final Copa América tune-up, a 4-1 win in an international friendly against Guatemala at Commanders Field Friday night. And it was gift-wrapped by goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen from the Columbus Crew, who’s attempted first-time pass out of the back was picked off by Messi.
The GOAT then tapped in from just outside the six-yard box to level in the 12th minute.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion scored his first goal for Argentina since he struck for a brace against Peru in a World Cup qualifier in October. He was unlucky not to have two goals before the halftime break, firing a free kick off the post in the closing moments of the first half.
But he would not be denied in the 77th minute, latching onto a sublime service by Ángel Di María and clipping over an onrushing Hagen for Argentina's final goal of the night.
Messi has been on a torrid pace for Supporters Shield-leading Inter Miami CF this season, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions with 12g/13a in 12 matches.
Messi and Argentina open Copa América play with a Group A clash against Canada at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20.