Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami carry "confidence" into Sporting KC test

Lionel Messi ’s dream start to life at Inter Miami CF has even the most skeptical observers buying into the club’s chances of making the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“Leo has raised everybody’s level, our level of confidence. But we’re a totally different team now and I’m sure tomorrow we’ll end up with all three points.”

“Obviously we’re going to feel [Messi’s absence], but we have players with a lot of quality,” the Ecuadorian international, who hours earlier watched Messi defeat his country with a trademark free-kick golazo for Argentina on the opening night of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, told reporters before SKC’s visit to DRV PNK Stadium.

For striker Leonardo Campana , this Matchday 31 contest is the perfect opportunity for Miami, currently 14th in the Eastern Conference table (7W-14L-4D record) and eight points behind the playoff line, to silence any remaining doubters and prove they are a legitimate force to be reckoned with – even when missing their best player.

That’s the power of the GOAT, who has 11g/5a (counting only primary assists) in 11 unbeaten games across all competitions with his new club. But with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner – along with seven teammates – currently away on international duty with Argentina, the Herons must continue their late postseason push considerably short-handed.

However, one huge question mark remains: Can they do it without their superstar No. 10?

Head coach Gerardo Martino was equally optimistic, despite dealing with a long list of international call-ups that also includes midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (USA), striker Josef Martínez (Venezuela) and winger Robert Taylor (Finland), to name a few.

“We have a very good team to face the game against Kansas [City],” Tata confidently stated. “... This happens in every squad: there are players who play a lot more, many more games, many more minutes. Others, less. And they should take advantage of these types of situations.”

Martino also addressed growing speculation in Argentina that Messi could sit out La Albiceleste’s visit to Bolivia on Tuesday, possibly allowing him to report back to club duty ahead of schedule.

“It’s too soon,” Martino said. “… If he has a chance to play against Bolivia, I can’t imagine him coming back [early]."

If Miami defeat SKC, they would reach 28 points and still hold games in hand. They'll also be boosted by goalkeeper Drake Callender, an unsung hero of their rise, not yet joining the US men's national team.