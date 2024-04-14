Matchday

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores golazo at Arrowhead Stadium

Sydney Hunte

Lionel Messi made it look easy.

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The Argentine legend gave the historic Matchday 9 crowd at Arrowhead Stadium what they came for, unleashing a long-distance golazo in Inter Miami CF's visit to Sporting Kansas City.

After an SKC giveaway, Messi uncorked a vicious left-footed strike that put Inter Miami ahead 2-1 in the 51st minute. Messi also assisted on Diego Gómez's first-half goal, contributing to a 3-2 victory sealed by Luis Suárez's back-post finish.

This all unfolded before 72,610 fans – the fourth-largest single-game attendance in MLS history – as Inter Miami ended their five-game winless streak across all competitions.

Sydney Hunte -
@SHWrites
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday

Related Stories

Joseph Paintsil eyes MVP run with red-hot LA Galaxy: "Makes me work harder"
Duncan McGuire plays super-sub hero as Orlando City beat DC United
Historic crowd! 72k+ attend Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium
More News
More News
Joseph Paintsil eyes MVP run with red-hot LA Galaxy: "Makes me work harder"

Joseph Paintsil eyes MVP run with red-hot LA Galaxy: "Makes me work harder"
Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi & Miami deliver in front of historic crowd at Arrowhead Stadium
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi & Miami deliver in front of historic crowd at Arrowhead Stadium
Duncan McGuire plays super-sub hero as Orlando City beat DC United

Duncan McGuire plays super-sub hero as Orlando City beat DC United
Historic crowd! 72k+ attend Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium

Historic crowd! 72k+ attend Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores golazo at Arrowhead Stadium

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores golazo at Arrowhead Stadium
More News
Video
Video
CF Montréal: What is the ceiling for Josef Martínez's new team?
2:21
MLS Wrap-Up

CF Montréal: What is the ceiling for Josef Martínez's new team?
LA Galaxy: What does Puig & Paintsil's response show Western Conference?
2:24
MLS Wrap-Up

LA Galaxy: What does Puig & Paintsil's response show Western Conference?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami superstar challenges Thierry Henry's record
3:28
MLS Wrap-Up

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami superstar challenges Thierry Henry's record
Liel Abada scores first Charlotte FC goal: More to come?
2:50
MLS Wrap-Up

Liel Abada scores first Charlotte FC goal: More to come?
More Video