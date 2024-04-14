Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores golazo at Arrowhead Stadium

The Argentine legend gave the historic Matchday 9 crowd at Arrowhead Stadium what they came for, unleashing a long-distance golazo in Inter Miami CF's visit to Sporting Kansas City.

After an SKC giveaway, Messi uncorked a vicious left-footed strike that put Inter Miami ahead 2-1 in the 51st minute. Messi also assisted on Diego Gómez's first-half goal, contributing to a 3-2 victory sealed by Luis Suárez's back-post finish.