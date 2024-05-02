Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls

24MLS_Messi_MIAvRBNY 1
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF return home Saturday night to host the New York Red Bulls in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Winners of three straight, the Herons head into Matchday 12 with a 6W-2L-3D record – tops in the Supporters' Shield standings – thanks to the magic of Messi and a star-studded squad that also includes Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets.

However, Miami have been far from perfect this season. No club is more aware of this than New York, who beat the Messi-less Herons back in late March for a 4-0 home win behind a Lewis Morgan hat trick.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Messi's record-breaking form has Miami atop the league standings, with the legendary Argentine No. 10 winning two of the last three Player of the Matchday awards. He's coming off a 2g/1a performance against the New England Revolution in front of a historic crowd at Gillette Stadium.

That 4-1 Miami win also featured the debut of the club's latest signing, Matías Rojas. The Paraguayan international, acquired before the close of the Primary Transfer Window, put in an impressive 15 minutes in his maiden appearance.

Fellow attackers Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana also returned from injury, giving head coach Gerardo Martino more options as schedule congestion picks up with summer quickly approaching.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in six (2W-0L-4D) and continue to impress under new head coach Sandro Schwarz. The 45-year-old manager has ushered in a new era at RBNY, most notably taking the club's trademark high-press Energy Drink model down a notch in favor of a system that plays more out of the back.

Add in new Designated Player Emil Forsberg, arguably the team's most impactful signing in years, and RBNY look like legit contenders capable of going toe-to-toe with the best that MLS has to offer.

They already showed what they can do to Miami back in Matchday 6. Can they do it again, this time in South Florida?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF New York Red Bulls Matchday

Related Stories

Matchday 12: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend
Columbus Crew continue dominance vs. Liga MX: Champions Cup final awaits
Columbus Crew soar to historic Champions Cup final berth: "One more"
More News
More News
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month
Player of the Month

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month
Matchday 12: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend

Matchday 12: Watch every game FREE on MLS Season Pass this weekend
Columbus Crew continue dominance vs. Liga MX: Champions Cup final awaits

Columbus Crew continue dominance vs. Liga MX: Champions Cup final awaits
Your Thursday Kickoff: Giant killers! Are the 2024 Columbus Crew the best MLS team ever?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Giant killers! Are the 2024 Columbus Crew the best MLS team ever?
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls
Video
Video
Columbus Crew ADVANCE past Monterrey: Why their Champions Cup run is special
3:15

Columbus Crew ADVANCE past Monterrey: Why their Champions Cup run is special
Top storylines heading into Matchday 12 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 12 | Headlines
Denis Bouanga heats up for LAFC | Quicker Stats
1:18
Quicker Stats

Denis Bouanga heats up for LAFC | Quicker Stats
Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
0:44

Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway