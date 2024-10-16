Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

The MLS single-season points record looked to be slipping away from Inter Miami, following three successive draws in September. Needing to win out to secure the record, the Herons bounced back in a big way, defeating the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC in dramatic fashion to set up a sensational Decision Day matchup.

To make things even better, Inter Miami are the hottest team in the league over their last 10 matches (7W-0L-3D), and have lost just one league game since late May. Since returning from injury, Messi is back in MVP-caliber form and has recorded 17g/15a in just 18 matches this season. On Tuesday night, Messi propelled Argentina to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in World Cup qualifying, firing home a hat trick while adding two assists.