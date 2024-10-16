Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

After winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF look to set a new MLS single-season points record when hosting the New England Revolution for Decision Day on Saturday evening.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Inter Miami have enjoyed a dominant league campaign and recently captured their second-ever trophy, pairing the 2024 Supporters' Shield with the Leagues Cup 2023 title.
Now, with the Eastern Conference's top spot secured, the regular-season points record is within reach. Inter Miami enter with 71 points and need a win to surpass the 2021 Revs, who captured 73 points.
After Decision Day, Messi & Co. will begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs journey on Oct. 25, hosting the Wild Card winner in their Round One Best-of-3 series (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
The MLS single-season points record looked to be slipping away from Inter Miami, following three successive draws in September. Needing to win out to secure the record, the Herons bounced back in a big way, defeating the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC in dramatic fashion to set up a sensational Decision Day matchup.
To make things even better, Inter Miami are the hottest team in the league over their last 10 matches (7W-0L-3D), and have lost just one league game since late May. Since returning from injury, Messi is back in MVP-caliber form and has recorded 17g/15a in just 18 matches this season. On Tuesday night, Messi propelled Argentina to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in World Cup qualifying, firing home a hat trick while adding two assists.
Will the GOAT continue his remarkable season and help the Herons seize the regular-season points record?
It's been a season to forget for New England, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference with just 31 points and have lost three in a row.
Although head coach Caleb Porter's side are eliminated from playoff contention, the Revs can play spoiler against Inter Miami and ensure the league's single-season points record remains in New England.
With star midfielder Carles Gil injured, look for Giacomo Vrioni, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Luca Langoni to create some magic and potentially stun the Supporters' Shield winners.