Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. LAFC

With plenty of other star power available – Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets for Inter Miami, Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga for LAFC – this is simply a must-see game between clubs from two of MLS's biggest markets.

LAFC, defending MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions, will almost certainly take the game to Messi & Co. That creates arguably the Herons' toughest test yet with their new-look squad, and a loss would diminish their postseason dreams.

Previous: 0-0 draw vs. Nashville SC

0-0 draw vs. Nashville SC Record: 6W-14L-4D

6W-14L-4D Standings: 14th in Eastern Conference

Miami's goalless draw vs. Nashville on Wednesday marked the first time Messi hasn't scored or assisted since his debut in mid-July. And while IMCF remain undefeated (6W-0L-4D in all competitions) in this new era, they need every point possible to pull off the minor miracle of rising into the Eastern Conference's playoff field (hamstrung by pre-Messi form).

The Herons are 10 points off the current postseason pace (with 10 matches to go) and need to leapfrog five teams to reach the East's No. 9 seed, which would give them a Wild Card game. This cross-continent trip to one of MLS's strongest sides only adds to the challenge, and it's followed by a Sept. 9 match vs. Sporting Kansas City where the club plays during the FIFA international break. Messi (Argentina) is among the double-digit anticipated absences as players represent their countries.