Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami CF await Lionel Messi's first road match since coming to MLS, as the club visits FC Dallas on Sunday evening for a Leagues Cup Round of 16 encounter.
How to watch and stream
When
- Sunday, August 6 | Time TBD
Where
- Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
The winner reaches the quarterfinal round (Aug. 11-12) and will meet either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC, who contest the other South region knockout match on Monday. If the score is tied after regulation time, penalty kicks will decide the winner.
Teams are building towards the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19. Aside from the trophy and regional bragging rights, prize money and three 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berths are on the line.
- 2-1 win vs. Cruz Azul (Group Stage)
- 4-0 win vs. Atlanta United (Group Stage)
- 3-1 win vs. Orlando City SC (Round of 32)
It's hard to imagine a better start to Messi's Inter Miami career, as the Argentine superstar has five goals and one assist through his first three games. Now, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his fellow FC Barcelona legends – midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba – play away from DRV PNK Stadium for the first time.
While the Texas heat is bound to impact proceedings, the expectation is fans turn out in droves to see Messi and his teammates. And based on the immediate chemistry the Herons have demonstrated with Messi, Busquets and Alba on the pitch, there's little reason to think they'll slow down. Everyone's level seems raised, particularly winger Robert Taylor providing 3g/3a in this tournament run.
At this stage, head coach Tata Martino's side is just four games away from lifting a trophy. On arguably the friendlier side of the bracket – only one Liga MX side remains (Querétaro FC) – Miami have a clear target in sight.
More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
- 2-2 draw vs. Charlotte, lose on PKs (Group Stage)
- 3-0 win vs. Club Necaxa (Group Stage)
- 2-1 win vs. Mazatlán FC (Round of 32)
FC Dallas, even with the spotlight squarely on Messi and Miami, will like their chances after rattling off back-to-back home wins over Liga MX sides. This run of form has also coincided with All-Star forward Jesús Ferreira rejoining the squad after representing the United States at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
In a summertime transfer that flew under the radar, forward Eugene Ansah has scored off the bench in two straight Leagues Cup victories. Their higher-profile newcomer, former Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi, won't be available for selection. The Spaniard's eventual arrival coincides with a deadline-day trade of homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to the LA Galaxy.
But the real question probably is if goalkeeper Maarten Paes and the FCD backline can corral the Messi show. Their 26 goals against are tied for fifth-best in MLS play, so the foundation is potentially there for head coach Nico Estévez's team to stop Miami in their tracks.