Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami CF await Lionel Messi 's first road match since coming to MLS, as the club visits FC Dallas on Sunday evening for a Leagues Cup Round of 16 encounter.

Teams are building towards the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19. Aside from the trophy and regional bragging rights, prize money and three 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berths are on the line.

The winner reaches the quarterfinal round (Aug. 11-12) and will meet either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC , who contest the other South region knockout match on Monday. If the score is tied after regulation time, penalty kicks will decide the winner.

It's hard to imagine a better start to Messi's Inter Miami career, as the Argentine superstar has five goals and one assist through his first three games. Now, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and his fellow FC Barcelona legends – midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba – play away from DRV PNK Stadium for the first time.

While the Texas heat is bound to impact proceedings, the expectation is fans turn out in droves to see Messi and his teammates. And based on the immediate chemistry the Herons have demonstrated with Messi, Busquets and Alba on the pitch, there's little reason to think they'll slow down. Everyone's level seems raised, particularly winger Robert Taylor providing 3g/3a in this tournament run.