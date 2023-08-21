Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati | US Open Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are two games away from another trophy, but await arguably their toughest challenge yet when visiting MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a US Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening.
How to watch and stream
- English: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Pluto TV
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, August 23 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Miami, fresh off lifting the Leagues Cup 2023 title over Nashville SC, reached this stage from their pre-Messi days. That involved beating MLS and USL Championship (second division) foes alike in the 108th edition of America's knockout domestic cup competition that's akin to the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and more.
The winner advances to the 2023 US Open Cup final, which is hosted on Sept. 27 by a to-be-determined team. Houston Dynamo FC welcome Real Salt Lake later Wednesday evening in the other semifinal.
The tournament's eventual winner gets prize money, silverware and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. Miami have already locked up the latter incentive via their Leagues Cup triumph; Cincy are yet to compete in the continent's premier club competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.
- 2-2 draw at Miami FC, win on PKS (Third Round)
- 1-0 win vs. Charleston Battery (Round of 32)
- 2-1 win vs. Nashville SC (Round of 16)
- 1-0 win at Birmingham Legion (Quarterfinal)
Messi was sensational in Leagues Cup, posting 10 goals and four assists in seven games while powering Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy. Now, after winning a world-record 44th title for club and country, Messi is two games from adding to his total via the US Open Cup.
Messi, who won seven Copa del Reys (Spain's equivalent of this tournament) while at FC Barcelona, would be quick to remind everyone there's more to Inter Miami's turnaround than his golden touch. He's one-sixth of the Herons' historic summer transfer window, with midfielder Sergio Busquets, left back Jordi Alba and a U22 Initiative trio galvanizing the group. Orchestrating it all is manager Tata Martino, who's seemingly pulled all the right tactical levers.
One programming note: Messi's yet to play an MLS game, though that box should soon get checked off. They'll visit the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Aug. 26, possibly with a USOC final berth in tow.
How to host USOC Final: Inter Miami win and Houston Dynamo win
- 1-0 win vs. Louisville City (Third Round)
- 1-0 win vs. New York City FC (Round of 32)
- 1-1 draw at New York Red Bulls, win on PKs (Round of 16)
- 3-1 win vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (Quarterfinal)
FC Cincinnati hope to achieve what six other MLS teams couldn't during Leagues Cup: stop Miami's Messi-fueled summer resurgence. That task is only complicated by center back Yerson Mosquera carrying a knock, plus staving off any emotional letdown from Sunday's 3-0 rivalry loss at the Columbus Crew.
The Orange & Blue have enough pieces to potentially go blow-for-blow in attack, highlighted by a triumvirate of No. 10 Luciano Acosta and strikers Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza. Acosta (a 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate), center back Matt Miazga and left wingback Alvaro Barreal all represented Cincy against Arsenal in this summer's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
Another factor: Cincy have been nearly unstoppable at home this year, going 11W-0L-1D to open a seven-point lead atop the overall MLS standings. Head coach Pat Noonan's team has also shown a knack for one-goal wins and different ways to earn results.
Zooming out, this might be the biggest game in FC Cincinnati's history. They're on the doorstep of a first MLS-era final, going from expansion-year lowlights to frontrunner status.
How to host USOC Final: FC Cincinnati win and Houston Dynamo win