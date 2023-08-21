Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati | US Open Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are two games away from another trophy, but await arguably their toughest challenge yet when visiting MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a US Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening.

The tournament's eventual winner gets prize money, silverware and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. Miami have already locked up the latter incentive via their Leagues Cup triumph; Cincy are yet to compete in the continent's premier club competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The winner advances to the 2023 US Open Cup final, which is hosted on Sept. 27 by a to-be-determined team. Houston Dynamo FC welcome Real Salt Lake later Wednesday evening in the other semifinal.

Miami, fresh off lifting the Leagues Cup 2023 title over Nashville SC , reached this stage from their pre-Messi days. That involved beating MLS and USL Championship (second division) foes alike in the 108th edition of America's knockout domestic cup competition that's akin to the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and more.

Messi was sensational in Leagues Cup, posting 10 goals and four assists in seven games while powering Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy. Now, after winning a world-record 44th title for club and country, Messi is two games from adding to his total via the US Open Cup.

Messi, who won seven Copa del Reys (Spain's equivalent of this tournament) while at FC Barcelona, would be quick to remind everyone there's more to Inter Miami's turnaround than his golden touch. He's one-sixth of the Herons' historic summer transfer window, with midfielder Sergio Busquets, left back Jordi Alba and a U22 Initiative trio galvanizing the group. Orchestrating it all is manager Tata Martino, who's seemingly pulled all the right tactical levers.

One programming note: Messi's yet to play an MLS game, though that box should soon get checked off. They'll visit the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Aug. 26, possibly with a USOC final berth in tow.