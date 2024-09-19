Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami at New York City FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF resume their Supporters' Shield chase when visiting New York City FC for Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown at Yankee Stadium.

Messi made a 29-minute substitute appearance in that contest after recording 2g/1a during his return to action in Miami's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 14.

The Herons are coming off a letdown result midweek, drawing 2-2 at Atlanta United after conceding a late equalizer to Alexey Miranchuk .

Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez enters the match in excellent form, scoring five goals in his last five matches across all competitions dating back to Aug. 17.

Still, Nick Cushing's side remains in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase, sixth in the Eastern Conference and within striking distance of Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls for a top-four spot.

NYCFC suffered their worst result this season on Wednesday when Philadelphia dealt them a 5-1 home defeat . They're now winless in eight matches.

Although Wednesday's draw in Atlanta was disappointing, Inter Miami are still on course to cruise to this year's Supporters' Shield title. They have 63 points, eight clear of the LA Galaxy atop the league table.

The New England Revolution's single-season MLS record of 73 points set in 2021 is also within reach as Messi works back from his lengthy injury absence.