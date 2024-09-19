Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami at New York City FC

24MLS_Messi_NYC_MIA
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF resume their Supporters' Shield chase when visiting New York City FC for Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown at Yankee Stadium.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Yankee Stadium | New York, NY

The Herons are coming off a letdown result midweek, drawing 2-2 at Atlanta United after conceding a late equalizer to Alexey Miranchuk.

Messi made a 29-minute substitute appearance in that contest after recording 2g/1a during his return to action in Miami's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 14.

New York City FC logo
New York City FC

NYCFC suffered their worst result this season on Wednesday when Philadelphia dealt them a 5-1 home defeat. They're now winless in eight matches.

Still, Nick Cushing's side remains in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase, sixth in the Eastern Conference and within striking distance of Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls for a top-four spot.

Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez enters the match in excellent form, scoring five goals in his last five matches across all competitions dating back to Aug. 17.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Although Wednesday's draw in Atlanta was disappointing, Inter Miami are still on course to cruise to this year's Supporters' Shield title. They have 63 points, eight clear of the LA Galaxy atop the league table.

The New England Revolution's single-season MLS record of 73 points set in 2021 is also within reach as Messi works back from his lengthy injury absence.

The Argentine superstar will look to continue his torrid pace, which has seen him log an astonishing 28 goal contributions (14g/14a) in 14 games.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday

Related Stories

Portland Timbers: Evander named Player of the Matchday
Andrew Rick saves the Philadelphia Union | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: Evander mounts MVP charge, Sporting KC duo pops off
More News
More News
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami at New York City FC

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami at New York City FC
Portland Timbers: Evander named Player of the Matchday
Man of the Matchday

Portland Timbers: Evander named Player of the Matchday
Andrew Rick saves the Philadelphia Union | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Andrew Rick saves the Philadelphia Union | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: Evander mounts MVP charge, Sporting KC duo pops off
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Evander mounts MVP charge, Sporting KC duo pops off
Luis Suárez or Christian Benteke? Inside the MLS Golden Boot race
Voices: Bradley Wright-Phillips

Luis Suárez or Christian Benteke? Inside the MLS Golden Boot race
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 33: Evander
1:05

Player of the Matchday 33: Evander
Energy Moment of the Matchday 33: Andrew Rick
0:53

Energy Moment of the Matchday 33: Andrew Rick
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:56

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Argentine connection: Cristian Espinoza, Hernán López on the magic of mate
1:28

Argentine connection: Cristian Espinoza, Hernán López on the magic of mate