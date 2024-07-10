Lionel Messi & Argentina end Canada's Copa América run

Canada 's Cinderella run at the 2024 Copa América ended Tuesday night with a 2-0 semifinal loss to defending champions Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10 opened his account at the tournament with a deflected goal in the second half, adding to Julián Álvarez's 22nd-minute strike that broke the deadlock at MetLife Stadium.

Canada held their own against the current Copa and FIFA World Cup champions, with Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg threatening with a long-range effort in the opening minutes.

However, Argentina's quality came through in the decisive moments, particularly when Álvarez latched onto Rodrigo De Paul's through ball and fired past Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau for the game's opening goal.