Life after Zelarayán: Columbus Crew move on with emphatic win over América

The Lucas Zelarayán era in Columbus has come to a close, with news Monday afternoon of a transfer to Al Fateh of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed fee. But the Crew keep motoring on, a statement clearly made a few hours after the announcement with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Club América in both teams' Leagues Cup group stage finale.
Columbus rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the first half to score four unanswered goals to top group Central 1, with the storied Mexican club finishing second. The Crew will host Minnesota United in the Round of 32 on August 4, while América meet Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium on the same night.
“We stayed together. And for me, this is the most important because with a lot of humility I know that we are able to do good things, we're able to play,” Crew coach Wilfried Nancy said after the match. “But I really enjoyed seeing my team facing an adversity like this and still playing when we have the opportunity to do it. For me, this is the most important.”
Zelarayán was massively influential during his three-and-a-half-year stay in Columbus. He tallied 38 goals and 30 assists in 97 regular-season matches for the Crew, guiding them to two titles — MLS Cup in 2020 and Campeones Cup in 2021.
But, as Columbus proved on Monday, there is life after the departure of the two-time MLS All-Star (2021, 2023).
“First of all, this is Lucas. He wrote a story in the club. He created memories for the club. What he's done for the club, this is the most important. Now, the idea is to focus on the team. The team is the most important and I have a massive respect for Lucas, he knows that,” Nancy said. “But we have to move forward with that and I know that Columbus and all the fans will never forget Lucas, but now we have to look forward and the club has a vision and that's why I'm here also.”
While Zelarayán has left, Cucho Hernández remains, with the Colombian forward scoring a brace in the come-from-behind win, including what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.
“Lucas is a legend of the club, he’s been a champion here and the best player this club has ever had," said Cucho in a postgame interview in MLS Season Pass. "But this is a team that belongs to everyone. So, Lucas is leaving but me, Christian [Ramírez] and Darlington[Nagbe] have to take the reins of the team and continue.
"That’s soccer. We’ll miss him a lot but we have to move on,” he added.
Ramírez followed with a goal in the 81st minute, courtesy of Julian Gressel's first assist with the Crew, and Steven Moreira put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive results in the Leagues Cup to date.
“Like I told you, the team is more important than any players,” Nancy reiterated. “And, again, don't get me wrong. I told you this is Lucas, but now we have to prepare a game and we have to play as a team. The values that we have is for my players to be good individually, but for the team. And they did it tonight. And they did it also when Lucas was there.”
WATCH: Statement win! Zelarayán-less Columbus Crew thump América