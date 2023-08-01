Life after Zelarayán: Columbus Crew move on with emphatic win over América

Columbus rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the first half to score four unanswered goals to top group Central 1, with the storied Mexican club finishing second. The Crew will host Minnesota United in the Round of 32 on August 4, while América meet Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium on the same night.

“We stayed together. And for me, this is the most important because with a lot of humility I know that we are able to do good things, we're able to play,” Crew coach Wilfried Nancy said after the match. “But I really enjoyed seeing my team facing an adversity like this and still playing when we have the opportunity to do it. For me, this is the most important.”

Zelarayán was massively influential during his three-and-a-half-year stay in Columbus. He tallied 38 goals and 30 assists in 97 regular-season matches for the Crew, guiding them to two titles — MLS Cup in 2020 and Campeones Cup in 2021.

But, as Columbus proved on Monday, there is life after the departure of the two-time MLS All-Star (2021, 2023).